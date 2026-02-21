2027: Aiyedatiwa Launches LACOT to Mobilise Support for Tinubu’s Re-election

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has inaugurated a new political mobilisation platform, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation for Tinubu (LACOT), to galvanise grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement signed by the Director of Information, Prince Kayode Fasua, said the organisation was formally unveiled over the weekend, during its inaugural meeting in Akure, where members pledged unwavering support for President Tinubu and promised sustained mobilisation in the interest of good governance, national unity and sustainable development.

LACOT was described as the Governor’s official political structure dedicated to mobilising votes for President Tinubu across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

The group, which organisers said is indigenous to the state, comprises political leaders with good reputations drawn from the three senatorial districts.

Chairman of the organisation, Dr. Oladipupo Okeyomi, popularly known as Carry-Go, said LACOT was established to showcase the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration, which he noted many Nigerians had yet to appreciate fully.

According to Okeyomi, the group would embark on aggressive public enlightenment campaigns, including the distribution of flyers, books and other materials.

He highlighted federal initiatives such as major road constructions, the student loan scheme and other social intervention programmes of the Tinubu-led administration, as good reasons to make him continue beyond 2027.

He explained that the emergence of LACOT marked a transition from the former Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS), which he described as a “success story” following Governor Aiyedatiwa’s recent electoral victory and the sweep of all 18 local government areas which he referred to as “18-Promax”, by the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said, “This is the official group of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“We started from LACO-FS and now we are LACOT for Tinubu 2027.

“As we delivered total victory for our Governor, by the grace of God, we will also deliver for President Tinubu.”

He added that the organisation would leverage on the achievements of the Aiyedatiwa administration and align them with President Tinubu’s national agenda to secure maximum votes in 2027.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of LACOT, Mr. Idowu Otetubi, a former commissioner in the state, described the group as the “original and indigenous” campaign platform owned and backed by Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Otetubi said that while several groups exist in support of President Tinubu, LACOT occupies a unique position as the Governor’s official political vehicle for the 2027 re-election bid.

He explained that the group filled the gap of providing a clearly identifiable platform owned by and directly linked to the Governor, with the mandate to align state-level governance with the President’s agenda.

“It is the primary and official campaign organisation for Tinubu in Ondo State with the Governor’s name attached, That is what differentiates LACOT from every other group, “ he said

An APC chieftain, Tolu Babaleye, who also spoke at the event, commended the leadership of the organisation and urged members to remain focused on their mission.

He called on the group to intensify grassroots mobilisation to secure victory for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The group also commended President Tinubu for what it described as his courage, vision and determination in repositioning the country, urging Nigerians—particularly the people of Ondo State—to continue supporting his administration with patience, prayers and constructive engagement.