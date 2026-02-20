Threat Actors Becoming Increasingly Sophisticated, Egbetokun Says

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said the security landscape in Nigeria demanded continuous improvement, adding that threat actors were becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Egbetokun made this known in Abuja at a meeting with the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Imo Ugochinyere.

The meeting formed part of ongoing engagements between security agencies and the National Assembly aimed at fortifying the downstream petroleum sector against vandalism, theft and other forms of economic sabotage.

“The security landscape in Nigeria demands continuous improvement. Threat actors are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and we must match that sophistication with intelligence-driven policing and advanced operational capacity,” he stated.

Egbetokun emphasised that effective protection of the downstream sector could not be achieved without robust legislative backing, particularly in the area of funding.

“To effectively confront these challenges, legislative support to improve funding for the Nigeria Police Force and indeed other security agencies is indispensable,” he added.

The police boss identified key areas where parliamentary intervention would be critical, including enhanced safety data systems to detect economic sabotage, improved surveillance and monitoring technology, and advanced training and capacity building for specialized units tasked with protecting petroleum infrastructure.

Underscoring the broader implications of infrastructure security, Egbetokun said protecting downstream oil and gas facilities transcends routine law enforcement duties and must be viewed as a national economic imperative.