Super Eagles Coach, Chelle, Demands $130,000 Salary, Others

Despite still having one more year in his initial two-year contract with Nigeria, Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has made a 19-point demand from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Malian-born gaffer after missing qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup, went all the way to finishing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the third placed bronze.

He was linked with the vacant Olympic Marseille job in the French Ligue 1 before former Senegal international, Habib Beye, was appointed on Wednesday evening.

Chelle ended his long-standing partnership with his friend and agent, Sidibe Abraham Brehima, who had helped secure his previous roles with Nigeria and Mali following his dismissal from Boulogne, and instead signed with Wilders Sport.

UK-based Nigerian journalist, Shina Oludare, posted Chelle’s demands from the NFF on social media yesterday.

Central to the proposal Chelle sent to the NFF was a request to increase his monthly salary from $50,000 to $130,000, a figure he stated would cover the wages of his entire technical crew and personal assistant, rather than the widely reported $100,000.

Below are the 19-points conditions for contract extension as presented by Coach Chelle to the NFF and obtained by Oludare;

1. Private car (SUV) with a chauffeur and security.

2. House in a well secured environment with 24hrs uninterrupted power supply (electricity).

3. Furnished office with projector for analysis.

4. Internet provision.

5. Flight tickets for wife and two children (Eric and wife Business class) children economy.

6. GPS provision.

7. Supply of proper equipment in accordance to the coach’s demand.

8. Based on opponents, the coach has the right of choice regarding int’l friendly matches.

9. Camping programs.

10. The coach will initiate programs for youth development.

11. Provision for the coach to travel, watch, monitor and engage players of the national teams abroad.

12. Provision for the coach to travel to watch the local league to identify potential players that will be integrated in to senior national team, A U23, U20 and U17.

13. No Interference in team selection and players call up.

14. The NFF has to issue a working contract for my staffs.

15. Salary needs to be paid on or before 30th of every month.

16. Bonus and allowance as per federation structure.

17. Request to include my PA in the bonus and allowance structure.

18. Proposed salary of $130,000.00 (One hundred and thirty thousand dollars) monthly. The amount included all my technical staffs and PA.

19. Monthly meeting with all the national team coaches.