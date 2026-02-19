Stanbic IBTC Insurance Wins Institutional Excellence Award

Ebere Nwoji

Stanbic IBTC Insurance, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, was recently recognised as one of Nigeria’s top-performing insurers, winning the Life Insurance category at the 2025 Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Performance Review Awards.

Speaking on the award, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC, Akinjide Orimolade, said Stanbic IBTC Insurance Ltd’s recognition reflected its operational discipline, prompt claims settlement.

“At Stanbic IBTC Insurance, trust is built through reliable performance, timely claims settlement, and service that supports customers when it matters most. This recognition reflects the quality of service we provide for our clients and partners. We are honoured to receive this accolade and will continue to raise standards across the industry, “he stated.

Also speaking, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, said “We are proud of this achievement, which highlights the strength of our insurance business and the broader Stanbic IBTC Group’s focus on building strong, enduring institutions. Stanbic IBTC Insurance continues to set benchmarks in professionalism, client service, and operational excellence; reinforcing our role as a trusted partner to individuals and businesses across Nigeria.”