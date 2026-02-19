  • Thursday, 19th February, 2026

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Wins Institutional Excellence Award

Business | 14 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Stanbic IBTC Insurance, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, was recently recognised as one of Nigeria’s top-performing insurers, winning the Life Insurance category at the 2025 Risk Analyst Insurance Brokers Performance Review Awards.

Speaking on the award, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC,  Akinjide Orimolade, said Stanbic IBTC Insurance Ltd’s recognition reflected  its operational discipline, prompt claims settlement.

“At Stanbic IBTC Insurance, trust is built through reliable performance, timely claims settlement, and service that supports customers when it matters most. This recognition reflects the quality of service we provide for our clients and partners. We are honoured to receive this accolade and will continue to raise standards across the industry, “he stated.

Also speaking, Chief  Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, said “We are proud of this achievement, which highlights the strength of our insurance business and the broader Stanbic IBTC Group’s focus on building strong, enduring institutions. Stanbic IBTC Insurance continues to set benchmarks in professionalism, client service, and operational excellence; reinforcing our role as a trusted partner to individuals and businesses across Nigeria.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.