SanlamAllianz Appoints Agweh Managing Director/CEO

SanlamAllianz General Insurance has announced the appointment of Mrs. Jacqueline Uche Agweh, as its substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The company said the appointment took effect from February 11,2026.

It further said the new CEO, brought  over three decades of deep industry experience cutting across underwriting, claims management, reinsurance, insurance broking, life assurance, and technical operations. 

The underwriting firm in a statement to this effect signed by  its Group Head, Strategy, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Customer Relations, Chris Ekwonwa, said her  appointment marked a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to strengthening leadership capacity and enhancing operational excellence within Nigeria’s insurance sector”, the company stated.

According to the statement, prior to her appointment, Agweh served as Executive Director, Technical Operations at SanlamAllianz General Insurance. She previously held senior management roles at FBN General Insurance (now Sanlam General Insurance), Oasis Insurance Plc, Kelsan Insurance Brokers Limited, ACEN Insurance Co. Limited, and other leading institutions within the industry.

