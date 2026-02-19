Osimhen Explains Why He was Furious versus Juventus

Nigerian international striker, Victor Osimhen, has thrown light on why he was upset during his side’s 5-2 defeat of Juventus in their UEFA Champions League playoff on Tuesday night in Istanbul.

Osimhen who contributed two assists in the seven-goal thriller in favour of Turkish champions Galatasaray, said in an interview posted on social media yesterday by Forza Cimbomthat he wanted his teammates to score more goals.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles Vice Captain was seen furious twice. The first time was when Galatasaray turned the game on its head to go 3-2 up, and the other was after the final whistle.

He insisted that since there was still a second leg to play in Turin next week, there was the need to score more goals to keep Galatasaray safe for the ticket to the Last 16 of the Champions League.

“I mean, we all know why I took the ball. 3-2 is not enough against this kind of team,” began the 2023 CAF Player of the Year.

“The way I see it, they are Italian teams. This is Juventus, one of the best teams in the world. They are capable of surprises, they’ve got the qualities,” Osimhen continued.

“To make them weaker, you have to score more goals to make the game balanced. Also, because there’s a second leg to play in Turin next week, for me, it’s important to carry the ball and try to psyche my teammates to make sure we get more goals.

“I think that works, and everyone showed up. I’m really happy about this performance, and it’s one of the best from us in the Champions League.

“We really did well and deserved the win, but that doesn’t take anything away from Juventus, who are a great side. We also have to show up in Turin,” the one-time Serie A winner concluded.

Galatasaray will travel twice in the next week. The first is a trip to the Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu in three days to take on Konyaspor before flying to Turin for the return leg of the playoff against Juventus next week.