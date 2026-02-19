NARTO: Deployment of CNG-powered Vehicles Reduced Transport Costs by 30%

• Lauds Dangote for massive investment in local refining

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has listed benefits from its partnership with the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), stressing that deploying CNG-powered vehicles has reduced transportation for its members by at least 30 per cent.

Speaking at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NARTO in Abuja, the National President, Alhaji Yusuf Othman, said the collaboration led to the deployment of new fleets to strengthen its transport capacity.

These, he said, included 20 units of 14-seater CNG/petrol buses, five units of 56-seater hybrid CNG/Diesel buses, and three units of 46-seater CNG/diesel engine buses.

Othman added that the vehicles are currently working on interstate and intra-city shuttle services across the country, contributing meaningfully to safer, cleaner, and more affordable mass transportation, as well as reducing transportation costs by over 30 percent.

He revealed that NARTO has also received assurances from the presidential initiative that additional buses will soon be allocated to the association.

Othman said the AGM provided the association with an important opportunity to reflect on its journey in the year 2025, to take stock of the progress, candidly examine the challenges, and chart a clear and realistic path forward for NARTO.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the transport sector through the CNG initiative. He also extolled the President for the remarkable strides recorded in road construction and rehabilitation across the country. Othman stressed that as direct beneficiaries of these projects, NARTO expressed profound gratitude to Tinubu.

He called on members and other road users to obey traffic regulations, particularly approved axle load limits, in order to preserve these roads for long-term sustainability and the collective good.

Similarly, Othman commended the Dangote Group for his patriotic investment in the Nigerian economy, culminating in the construction of the world’s largest single refinery and the importation of about 4,000 trucks to support the local distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

He said the initiative will undoubtedly boost local refining capacity, improve product availability, and create employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

While commending the role of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), NARTO said it hoped it will continue to ensure the viability of the sector through fair pricing mechanisms that make petroleum transportation sustainable and profitable.

Othman said the association has also made remarkable progress in strengthening collaborations with key security and law-enforcement agencies to enhance safety and security on the roads.

These, he said, include the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (CCSALW), the NDLEA, NAPTIP, the Nigerian Customs Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the NSCDC, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

He said the operational modalities for these high-level collaborations are being finalised with NARTO’s consultants, and pilot implementations will soon commence to complement government efforts in combating crime and insecurity on the highways.

Othman further noted that the cordial relationships between NARTO and key stakeholders—particularly government agencies, regulatory authorities, industrial unions, professional associations, and the general public—have been sustained throughout the year.

According to him, the association enjoyed productive engagements with several stakeholders, noting that it will continue to work collaboratively for the stability of the industry and national development.

NARTO, he said, is strengthening its bonds with oil marketers, road transport workers, among others, reaffirming the commitment to maintaining unity and cooperation within the transport sector.

He revealed that the association has secured a landmark understanding with the Lagos state government for the funding and acquisition of trucks through a robust fleet replacement financing arrangement.

When fully implemented, Othman said, the initiative will greatly assist the members in renewing ageing fleets and improving operational efficiency.

Despite the gains, he said the industry is still grappling with challenges such as declining revenues arising from the refusal of oil marketers to review freight rates; old, dilapidated, and inadequate fleets; limited access to low-interest financing; poor road infrastructure; insecurity; and the persistent harassment and extortion of drivers.

While the association appreciates government efforts in road rehabilitation and construction, Othman appealed for accelerated completion of ongoing projects, especially ahead of the rainy season.

The National President expressed concern over the rising incidences of road accidents, particularly tanker explosions, which have resulted in the loss of lives and property. NARTO, Othman said, will continue to prioritise safety through sustained sensitisation, advocacy, and training of drivers.

He urged the governments at all levels to intensify public enlightenment on the dangers of fuel scooping during tanker accidents. “As we move into the remaining two years of my tenure as national President, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to consolidating our gains and making further progress that will uplift the association and improve the welfare of our members. Efforts are ongoing to secure additional vehicles from PiCNG to expand mass transit operations nationwide.

“We are also intensifying engagements to secure favourable funding arrangements that will enable members to acquire new trucks or replace obsolete fleets.

“In addition, we shall continue to mount sustained pressure on oil marketers and relevant stakeholders to review freight rates in order to improve profitability and ensure the long-term sustainability of transport operations,” he stated.