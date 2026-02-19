Lagos CP Decorates 80 Newly Promoted Officers, Charges Them on Professionalism 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, yesterday decorated 80 newly promoted officers from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II), serving within the command with their new ranks.

While congratulating the officers on their well deserved promotions, the CP describing the elevation as a recognition of their dedication, hard work and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He stressed that promotion in the Force is not only a reward but also a call to higher responsibility, reminding the officers that “the reward for hard work is more work”.

Harping on the importance of discipline, respect for human rights and community oriented policing, he urged the newly promoted officers to renew their commitment to ethical conduct and effective service delivery as they assume their new roles.

CP Jimoh also expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D, NPM, and the Police Service Commission for their sustained commitment to motivating officers through timely promotions.

He noted that such gestures boost morale within the Force and contribute significantly to improved policing and public confidence.

The ceremony marked another step in ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism and operational effectiveness within the Lagos State Command.