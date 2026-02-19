KEBBI’S BLEND OF TRADITION AND MODERNITY

The Argungun Festival is a celebration of culture, innovation, and prosperity, writes

ABDULLAHI IDRIS ZURU

The 2026 Argungun Fishing Festival, held from February 11-14, has cemented Kebbi State’s position as a premier tourism destination in West Africa.

Governor Nasir Idris’ visionary leadership was on full display as the state showcased its rich cultural heritage, attracting dignitaries, investors, and tourists from far and wide. The festival was a vibrant celebration of Kebbi’s traditions, with colorful displays of agricultural products, livestock, and solid minerals.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors, traditional rulers, and business tycoons graced the occasion, praising Governor Idris’ efforts in transforming Kebbi into a tourism hub. The event was a testament to the state’s growing reputation as a premier destination for unique and immersive African cultural experiences.

The festival showcased Kebbi’s abundant resources, including gold, iron ore, and limestone, offering a range of investment opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, and tourism. Governor Idris’ administration has been working tirelessly to attract investors, and the event saw significant interest from local and international investors.

The organizing committee, led by Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, worked hard to upgrade facilities and structures in Argungun, the host town. The result was a seamless and enjoyable experience for visitors, with modern amenities and comfortable accommodations.

The festival generated significant revenue for the state, creating jobs and improving the quality of life for residents. Local businesses and entrepreneurs capitalized on the influx of visitors, boosting hospitality growth and economic activity.

The Argungun Festival has become a symbol of cultural pride and innovation, showcasing Kebbi’s unique blend of tradition and modernity. The event featured contemporary entertainment, fishing competitions, and exhibitions, creating economic opportunities and boosting local hospitality.

Governor Idris’ forward-thinking policies have encouraged local businesses and communities to invest in showcasing their rich cultural heritage while embracing comfortable, contemporary amenities. The state’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies make it an attractive destination for tourists and investors alike.

The festival’s success is a testament to Governor Idris’ commitment to positioning Kebbi as a center of innovation and opportunity in West Africa. The state’s unique blend of tradition and modernity has put it on the global tourism map, attracting visitors and investors from far and wide.

The Argungun Festival is not just a celebration of culture, but a celebration of opportunity, innovation, and prosperity. With Governor Idris at the helm, Kebbi is poised to become a major player on the global tourism stage, attracting visitors and investors from far and wide

The festival also featured a range of cultural performances, including traditional music and dance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kebbi State. Visitors were treated to a variety of local cuisine, including delicious dishes made from fresh fish and other seafood.

The event was also an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work, with many selling their crafts and artworks to visitors. The festival provided a platform for local entrepreneurs to promote their products and services, creating new business opportunities and partnerships.

Kebbi State’s tourism sector is expected to receive a significant boost from the festival, with many visitors planning to return and explore more of what the state has to offer. The state’s government is committed to developing the tourism sector, with plans to invest in infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism practices.

The success of the festival has also put a spotlight on Kebbi State’s rich cultural heritage, highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting traditional customs and practices. The state’s government is working to promote cultural exchange programs and collaborations with other states and countries to further showcase Kebbi’s unique cultural identity.

Zuru is a special adviser to Governor Nasir Idris’ on communication and strategy