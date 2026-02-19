JAMB Sets Feb 26 Deadline for 2026 UTME e-PIN Sales

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the vending of e-PINs for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will close at midnight on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

According to the Board, candidates who have obtained their e-PINs must complete registration at accredited centres by Saturday, February 28, 2026.

JAMB disclosed that over 1.5 million candidates have registered so far. As of Wednesday, February 17, 2026, the Board had successfully processed more than 1.5 million applications. Despite a daily registration capacity of 100,000 candidates, centres nationwide are operating at only about 30 per cent capacity, indicating that many prospective candidates are yet to register.

The examination body emphasised that there will be no extension of the registration deadline, noting that its calendar is coordinated with other national examination bodies.

JAMB urged candidates to obtain their e-PINs before the vending deadline and proceed immediately to registration centres, warning that last-minute delays could lead to avoidable challenges.

“The Board wishes to clearly state that there will be no extension of the registration deadline,” JAMB said. “Candidates are therefore strongly advised to act now.”