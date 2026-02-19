  • Thursday, 19th February, 2026

JAMB Sets Feb 26 Deadline for 2026 UTME e-PIN Sales

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the vending of e-PINs for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will close at midnight on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

According to the Board, candidates who have obtained their e-PINs must complete registration at accredited centres by Saturday, February 28, 2026.

JAMB disclosed that over 1.5 million candidates have registered so far. As of Wednesday, February 17, 2026, the Board had successfully processed more than 1.5 million applications. Despite a daily registration capacity of 100,000 candidates, centres nationwide are operating at only about 30 per cent capacity, indicating that many prospective candidates are yet to register.

The examination body emphasised that there will be no extension of the registration deadline, noting that its calendar is coordinated with other national examination bodies.

JAMB urged candidates to obtain their e-PINs before the vending deadline and proceed immediately to registration centres, warning that last-minute delays could lead to avoidable challenges.

“The Board wishes to clearly state that there will be no extension of the registration deadline,” JAMB said. “Candidates are therefore strongly advised to act now.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.