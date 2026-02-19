INEC: Vote Buying Won’t Be Tolerated in FCT Poll, Asks EFCC, ICPC to Make Arrest

• Group charges Amupitan to come clean on allegations of land bribe by FCT minister

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said vote-trading of any sort would not be tolerated during Saturday’s area council election in Abuja.

It has therefore mandated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to deploy their men to polling units for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections holding on Saturday.

The electoral umpire added that any individual found buying or selling votes would be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law, insisting it would not tolerate vote trading.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan stated this yesterday in Abuja at a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the elections.

“There is, however, one issue that must be addressed directly, and that is vote trading or vote buying. The Commission has given an express mandate to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to deploy their personnel to polling units.

“Any individual found buying or selling votes will be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law. Vote trading undermines the sanctity of the ballot and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions. It must not be tolerated,” he stated.

He said the engagement provided an important opportunity for open and constructive discussion as election day approached, stressing that the conduct of credible elections was a shared responsibility.

Amupitan noted that Saturday’s election would involve 1,680,315 registered voters, who would cast their ballots in 2,822 polling units spread across the six Area Councils of FCT, namely: Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali.

He stressed that a total of 570 candidates were contesting for the positions of Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen as well as 62 Councillorship seats, comprising 10 wards each in five Area Councils and 12 wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council. The chairman said these figures underscored the scale of the exercise and the responsibility placed upon all of us to ensure its success.

Amupitan pointed out that the FCT Area Council election remained the only local government election conducted by INEC.

According to him, “Over the years, it has become a reference point for Local Government elections conducted by State Independent Electoral Commissions, particularly because of the diversity reflected in its outcomes.

“The credibility of this process has strengthened confidence in grassroots democracy. As we approach Saturday, 21st February 2026, we must collectively resolve to raise the bar even higher.”

Amupitan revealed that the Commission has accredited 89 domestic and foreign observer groups to observe the election, while 700 journalists representing 72 domestic and foreign media organisations have been accredited to cover the process.

He further disclosed that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System has been upgraded and would be deployed in all 2,822 polling units for voter accreditation, and results would be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal in accordance with established procedures.

The chairman added that all the required BVAS devices for the polling units, including those for the 195 split polling units, as well as the additional five per cent backup, have been thoroughly tested and fully charged for deployment on election day.

Earlier, FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Aminu Idris, said the Commission was re-displaying the register at polling units to help voters identify their voting locations ahead of Saturday’s poll, addressing challenges observed during the 2022 elections due to voter migration.

Also, the Secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), FCT chapter, Adama Yahaya commended INEC’s transparency and reaffirmed political parties’ commitment to peaceful and credible elections.

APGA Chairman Urges Massive Turn-out

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sly Ezeokenwa, has called on residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to come out en masse this Saturday to participate in the Area Council Elections.

He also urged the residents to vote for candidates of APGA, whom he described as the true drivers of grassroots development and people oriented governance.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tony Olisa Mbeki, the chairman noted that the forthcoming election is historically significant as it represents the first local council poll to be conducted following the landmark Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to Local Government Councils across Nigeria.

According to him, the decision has restored the constitutional vision of a functional third tier of government, thereby placing enormous responsibility on voters to elect competent leaders who would manage resources transparently and deliver meaningful development directly to communities.

He stated that APGA remained ideologically committed to inclusive governance, community based development, youth empowerment, infrastructure renewal, and economic opportunities for ordinary citizens.

Group Tasks INEC Chaiman to Come Clean on Allegations of Land Bribe by FCT Minister

A pressure group, Opposition Watch Nigeria (OWN), has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, to come clean regarding allegations of a land bribe involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

In a statement by its Media Coordinator, Aisha Bello, the group said the alleged bribe was reportedly intended to ensure the Commission did not recognise the Turaki-led, duly elected National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Aisha Bello, “We call on Prof. Amupitan to address allegations that he secretly visited the FCT Minister under the cover of night in December 2025.

“It is alleged that during this meeting, he received directives to frustrate the Turaki-led NWC and was subsequently allocated a prime plot of land in the sprawling Asokoro District of Abuja, with a promise that the property would be developed for him.

“Prof. Amupitan must also clarify allegations that this property bribe is part of a ‘well-oiled deal’ driving scandalous efforts by INEC, under his watch, to instigate a crisis within the PDP.

“These efforts involve attempting to recognize and foist a Wike-backed renegade group on the party, in clear violation of the PDP Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“This alleged deal is reported to be the motive behind the INEC Chairman convening a controversial meeting of “PDP Stakeholders,” where he attempted to grant legitimacy to the Wike-backed group over the Turaki-led NWC elected at the party’s National Convention in Ibadan,” Aisha Bello stated.