COHI, MSSN-NIJ Hold Pre-Ramadan Medical Outreach

The Council of Higher Institutions (COHI), MSSN Lagos, in collaboration with MSSN-NIJ, has successfully organised a landmark pre-Ramadan medical outreach at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos.

The outreach catered to about 70 beneficiaries, cutting across Muslims and non-Muslims, in a show of unity and shared humanity. The initiative provided free basic medical services including vital checks, blood pressure measurements, Hepatitis B screening, random blood sugar testing, and other routine health assessments. Participants also received free medical consultations, with medications administered where necessary.

The outreach extended beyond students, as several women (Ummus) from the surrounding community also benefited from the programme.

Speaking at the event, the Amir of MSSN-NIJ, Yusuf Sodiq, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the COHI Coordinator, Abdulqudus Ajenifuja, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering support toward Muslim students at NIJ. He pledged that the outreach would become an annual initiative, building on the positive legacy of past MSSN-NIJ administrations.

He emphasised that the program has fostered a beautiful relationship between Muslim and non-Muslim students on campus.

In his remarks, the COHI Coordinator, Ajenifuja, commended the MSSN-NIJ executives and members for their dedication and organizational excellence in ensuring the success of the outreach. He also praised the medical team for their outstanding performance, noting that the remarkable turnout and impact would not have been possible without their professional commitment.

The Registrar, NIJ, Mrs Patricia Kalesanwo, the Deputy Provost, Dr. Adeboye Ola, with distinguished staff and lecturers among whom were Mr Tolulope Ojemuyiwa, PRO-NIJ and Mr Olapade Hussein Taiwo all graced the occasion and delivered inspiring remarks. Mrs Patricia kalesanwo described the initiative as unprecedented, noting that it was the first time a religious body had organised such an impactful health program for the institution. The management expressed deep appreciation and disclosed plans to feature the outreach on news platforms, with interviews conducted shortly after the event.

The successful outreach marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration between student bodies and institutional management, while promoting health awareness and communal harmony ahead of the Ramadan season.