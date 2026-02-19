Bandits Kill Monarch in Ondo, Police Launch Manhunt

Fidelis David in Akure

Suspected bandits have killed the traditional ruler of Agamo community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledon, during a failed abduction attempt, deepening fears over rising insecurity in council area of the state.

Residents told THISDAY on Thursday that the attackers invaded the monarch’s palace on Wednesday night with the intention of kidnapping him, but the operation turned deadly when the royal father reportedly resisted as he was later found a short distance from his residence with fatal gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, said the command received a distress report from a community leader shortly after the attack.

“Information reached the division at about 7:50 p.m. from a community leader, High Chief Ajewole Clement of New Town, Itaogbolu, that about six armed men stormed the residence of the monarch and forcibly took him away. The victim was subsequently found with gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene,” the police spokesman said.

He said following the report, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command were immediately deployed to the area alongside local security groups.

“The Divisional Police Officer, supported by tactical teams of the command, mobilised officers in collaboration with local hunters, Atuluse Security and Amotekun operatives to comb the surrounding bushes and neighbouring communities,” Abayomi disclosed.

He noted that a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing suspects, while security surveillance has been intensified across the axis to forestall further attacks.

“Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Monitoring activities have also been strengthened to ensure the safety of residents and prevent a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

The police assured the public that those responsible would be brought to justice and appealed for cooperation from residents.

“The command will leave no stone unturned in unraveling this crime. Members of the public with credible and actionable information are urged to report to the nearest police station,” Abayomi added.