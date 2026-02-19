2025: Katsina Budget Ministry Records Poor Implementation Performance

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has recorded a substantially low implementation rate performance for the 2025 fiscal year.

The commissioner in charge of the ministry, Malik Anas, revealed this during the state’s bi-monthly press conference held at the official residence of the state Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal, on Thursday.

He said the ministry recorded 49.99 per cent performance among the state’s 44 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with low implementation rates performance in the 2025 budget.

He explained that the Katsina State Scholarship Board recorded 49.61 per cent, followed by the Office of the Economic Adviser to the state government with 47.52 per cent and the state’s Audit Service Commission with 0.00 per cent performance.

“We have 44 Ministries, Departments and Agencies with low preforming 2025 budget implementation. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is among them with a performance rate of 49.99 per cent,” Anas said.

The commissioner listed Katsina Sharia Court of Appeal and the state Board of Internal Revenue as the highest performing MDAs with 100 per cent budget implementation each in the 2025 fiscal year.

He, however, decried what he termed the Katsina’s sustained dependence on Federation Account Allocation (FAAC), adding that it exposes the state’s fiscal position to “external macroeconomic and policy risks”.

He further disclosed that the FAAC inflows accounted for over 87 per cent of the total recurrent revenue of the state’s 2025 budget, underscoring the state’s “continued reliance on federally distributed revenues to finance its core operations”.

Anas said: “This concentration risk heightens revenue vulnerability and constrains medium-term fiscal planning, reinforcing the need for deliberate diversification of revenue sources and strengthening internally generated revenue streams to enhance fiscal resilience.”