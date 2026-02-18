Women Affairs Minister Hails Remi Tinubu’s Emergence as ‘Leadership Person of the Year 2026’

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, has extended warm congratulations to the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on her recognition as LEADERSHIP Person of the Year 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the minister described the honour as a fitting tribute to a lifetime of service, compassion and transformational leadership.

In a glowing tribute issued on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the Minister commended the First Lady’s unwavering dedication to advancing the wellbeing, dignity, and empowerment of Nigerians, particularly women, children, and vulnerable communities since the commencement of the Renewed Hope administration.

According to the Minister, the award reflects not only the First Lady’s remarkable personal commitment to humanitarian service but also the far-reaching impact of her advocacy and intervention programmes across the federation.

“Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Agenda continues to place people at the centre of governance,” the Minister stated.

“In alignment with this national vision, Her Excellency’s advocacy for women’s economic empowerment and family stability reinforces the critical truth that when women thrive, families prosper and nations progress.”

The Minister noted that Senator Tinubu has brought to the Office of the First Lady a clear vision anchored on compassion, inclusion, and sustainable empowerment.

Through strategic advocacy and direct intervention programmes, she has strengthened national attention on issues affecting women and families, ensuring that social development remains central to Nigeria’s growth agenda, the minister said.

Highlighting key initiatives, the Minister praised the First Lady’s commitment through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has translated empathy into measurable action.

The initiative has supported women entrepreneurs, expanded social welfare interventions, broadened access to education and youth development programmes, and demonstrated strong commitment to healthcare and wellbeing interventions.

It has also championed social inclusion, strengthened public awareness, mobilised support for vulnerable groups, and promoted inclusive national development.

“Her Excellency continues to exemplify purposeful leadership,” the Minister affirmed. “She has advanced initiatives that uplift women, empower youth, strengthen families, and restore hope to vulnerable communities across our nation.”

Beyond programmes and outreach, the Minister observed that the First Lady has redefined the role of the Office through quiet strength, moral clarity, and purposeful engagement. She has consistently championed unity, compassion, and service, bridging social and cultural divides while inspiring citizens nationwide.

“Her leadership reflects empathy in action and influence guided by integrity,” the statement read.

“We commend her compassionate leadership and her unwavering dedication to the advancement of Nigerian women, the protection of children, the strengthening of families, and the building of a more inclusive and prosperous nation.”

Describing the recognition as both timely and richly deserved, the Minister emphasized that the award celebrates enduring contributions to humanitarian service, social transformation, and national development.

The Minister further noted that, in recognition of the central role of families in national stability and in alignment with the First Lady’s achievements, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared 2026 as the Year of the Family, a declaration that underscores the administration’s commitment to strengthening family values and social cohesion.

“Your Excellency, your service continues to uplift lives, inspire hope, and shape a lasting legacy of impact,” the Minister said. “This prestigious honour is a testament to your tireless dedication and enduring contributions to Nigeria’s progress.”

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs reaffirmed its support for the First Lady’s initiatives and pledged continued collaboration in advancing programmes that empower women, protect children, strengthen families, and drive inclusive national development.