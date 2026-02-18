SAZU Registrar Urges Students to Take Education Seriously, Adhere to Rules

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Newly matriculated students of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) have been urged to take their academic pursuit seriously and strictly comply with the institution’s rules and regulations to ensure a successful university journey.

The Registrar, AG Hassan, stated this during a one-day orientation programme for fresh students held at the Yuli Campus of the Bauchi State-owned institution last weekend.

The registrar emphasised the need for discipline, commitment, and respect for university regulations, stressing that strict adherence to the laid-down rules would enable them to graduate with commendable results.

He reminded the students of the oath they had taken during their matriculation ceremony, urging them to uphold its contents throughout their stay at the university.

The registrar also encouraged students to familiarise themselves with the registry, describing it as the gateway to and from the university.

“The office of the registrar is, therefore, a place you must be familiar with. It is central to your academic records and administrative processes,” he added.

The Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Musa Adamu Wunti, described university education as a serious commitment anchored on character and academic excellence.

He cautioned students against engaging in anti-social vices, including cultism and examination malpractice, saying the university maintains zero tolerance for activities that could tarnish its image.

The orientation programme featured presentations on examination malpractice, dangers of illicit drugs, campus relationships, and other academic regulations.

Representatives of relevant agencies, including the NDLEA, also contributed to sensitising the students to responsible conduct.

The programme was aimed at acquainting new students with the workings, expectations, and guiding principles of the university system, enabling them to navigate their academic journey successfully.