RMAFC: No Decision to Cede, Reallocate Oil Wells

*Says due processes underway

James Emejo in Abuja

Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, has clarified that there’s currently no finalised recommendation or decision regarding the ceding or reallocation of any oil wells, adding that due institutional processes are still ongoing.

He said the commission operates a clearly defined and transparent procedure in the discharge of assignments of national significance.

The clarification came against the backdrop of reports allegedly issued by the Inter-Agency Committee on the Verification of Coordinates of Disputed Crude Oil and Gas Wells between States, which recently circulated in sections of the national media. The reports claimed that recommendations had been made to cede certain assets to specific states.

However, Shehu, in a statement said the commission only recently received a draft report from the Inter-Agency Committee on Friday, 13th February 2026.

He said, “Consistent with established protocol, the draft document has been transmitted to relevant technical and statutory stakeholders, namely the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Boundary Commission (NBC), and the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF), for detailed review, observations, and technical input.

“Following receipt of the observations and recommendations from these agencies, the matter will be subject to further scrutiny by the Commission’s internal tripartite Committees, comprising the Committee on Crude Oil, Gas and Investment and the Legal Matters Committee. These committees will undertake comprehensive technical and legal reviews before presenting their findings to the Plenary Session of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission for deliberation and final recommendations.

“Upon completion of these institutional processes, the Commission’s final report will be formally transmitted to the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation for necessary consideration and further action in accordance with applicable laws and constitutional provisions.

“In view of the above clearly established procedures, the Commission considers the report currently circulating in the media as speculative, inaccurate, and capable of misleading the public.

“The RMAFC therefore urges members of the public, stakeholders, and media organisations to disregard the purported report and await official communication from the Commission upon completion of the statutory review process.”

Shehu further reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to transparency, due process, and the objective discharge of its constitutional mandates in the national interest.