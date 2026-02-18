Nigeria’s Sports Revolution Signals Breath of Fresh Air, Says Igoche Mark

A prominent basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Mr. Igoche Mark, has praised the country’s president’s efforts to prioritise sports development.

Alluding that Nigeria’s sports landscape is undergoing a significant transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, and stakeholders are taking notice.

“It is refreshing to know that Nigeria’s sports landscape is undergoing a significant transformation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” began Mark . “I was glad to have read the president’s tweets few weeks ago, acknowledging the role of sports, and the president’s quest to prioritize sports development with increased budget allocation and timely releases of funds for sports.”

Mark commended the President Bola Tinubu’s initiative, The Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE), which aims to position sports as a driver for job creation, tourism, investment, and global influence.

“The government has identified key areas for development, including infrastructure rehabilitation, grassroots engagement, and elite athlete development,” Mark noted. “The National Sports Commission (NSC) is working to promote sports development, with initiatives like the rehabilitation of key facilities and scientific development of elite athletes.”

Mark revealed that he wrote a letter to the president on February 10, 2026, commending him for his efforts.

“I immediately wrote personally to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on February 10, 2026, thanking him and urging him to continue in that light,” Mark said.

Mark urged corporate entities to take advantage of the opportunities in Nigeria’s sports industry, citing the Super Eagles, Super Falcons, and other national teams as big brands worth investing in.

“The Super Eagles, the Super Falcons, The D’Tigers, D’Tigress, the Yellow Green senior cricket team and other big national teams in our various sports are big brands that corporate entities can subscribe to sponsor; these brands ought to be self-sustained, thereby freeing up logistics for grassroots sports development,” he said.

Mark expressed optimism that with the government’s commitment to sports development and private sector investment, Nigeria’s sports industry can progress geometrically.

“As Nigeria’s sports evolution gains momentum, the private sector can play a vital role in unlocking the sector’s potential, it is only then, Nigeria sports can progress in a geometric progression,” he said.