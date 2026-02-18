  • Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

Moon Sighted, Ramadan Begins Wednesday Says Sultan

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, has officially declared Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In a statement released in Sokoto, the Sultan announced that the crescent moon was sighted in various parts of the country on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Ramadan.

The announcement was made by Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

According to the statement, reports of the moon sighting were received from Islamic leaders across Nigeria, confirming the start of the fasting period. “The council got information of the moon sighting from many Islamic leaders cut across the country, signifying the start of Ramadan fast on Wednesday,” the statement read.

The Sultan called on Muslim communities in Nigeria to commence fasting on Wednesday, in accordance with Islamic teachings. He urged Muslims to use the month of Ramadan as an opportunity for prayer, spiritual reflection, and renewal.

“Muslims should use this month of Ramadan to pray and seek forgiveness,” the Sultan’s statement emphasized.

