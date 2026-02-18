Man, 40, seeks N45m for kidney transplant

Mr Christopher Umahi Okorie is in pain, deep searing pain. Until two years ago, the 40-year- old father of two, was a vibrant and lively young man. He had a cheerful demeanor and was positive about life.

However, life took a bad turn and Christopher began to lose vigour. As his health began to ebb, he ran to the hospital. There, he received a sucker punch of a report. He was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease, requiring N45 million for a transplant. He requires bi-weekly dialysis.

For two years, the businessman had been on dialysis, which is an expensive venture. He has exhausted all he had acquired and now begging for financial assistance to carry out kidney transplant which is the only remedy.

Writhing in agonizing pain, he is appealing to kind hearted individuals and public spirited organizations to help him raise the N45 million needed to give him new kidneys.

A report signed by D. Odenigbo, medical director, Odera Specialist Clinic, Asaba, the capital of Delta State, dated July 10, 2025, stated:

“Mr. Christopher has been under our care for about two months. He is on treatment for end stage kidney disease and requires kidney replacement (transplant) for adequate function.

“This can be done in Abuja but is very capital intensive, requiring about thirty five million naira for the process (assessment, transplant and post-transplant drugs).

“He has been encouraged to reach out to associates and colleagues to enable its early accomplishment.”

Meanwhile, Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre (ZMKC) located in Abuja presented a summary of kidney transplant surgery package as follows:

“Registration N10,000.00 for new patient, consultation 50,000.00 Consultant’s assessment:

“Evaluation, standard work-up of recipient and donor 5,000,000.00. “includes: • Pre-transplant screening for donor and recipient • HLA & cross match for donor and recipient • DSA and Renal angiography • Pre-transplant admission screening; pneumococcal vaccine 50,000.00 “For recipient: 5 TED stocking 40,000.00 for recipient, blood for surgery 185,000.00 five pints

“Kidney transplant 22,000,000.00 Surgery, anaesthesia, surgical medication, theatre consumables, & HDU/ICU”

The ZMKC presented a grand total of ₦27,335,00 for the kidney transplant.

Asking for financial assistance, Christopher’s relation stated: “The enormous financial burden has drained his personal finances and his family’s purse from daily medical care to dialysis etc.

“Your financial support to this young man, to undergo kidney transplant in smart part or big part will go a long way towards giving him a chance to life and wholeness again.”

Below is the account details he provided for support:

0024461734

Access bank

Aja Nwabueze Nwode