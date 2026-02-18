  • Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

James Hope University Appoints Prof. Oluyele Akinkugbe as New Vice-Chancellor

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Professor Oluyele Akinwalie Akinkugbe has been appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of James Hope University, a development the institution described as a major step towards strengthening its academic excellence and global competitiveness.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Dr. Achugamonu Bede Uzoma, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, the Governing Council, and the entire university community.

Uzoma said the appointment marked a pivotal milestone for the institution as it continued to pursue its mission of delivering quality higher education.

He stated, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, the Governing Council and the entire James Hope University community, I am pleased to announce the official appointment of Prof. Oluyele Akinwalie Akinkugbe as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.”

Uzoma added, “Akinkugbe brings over 40 years of distinguished experience in higher education, coupled with a proven track record in university administration.”

He expressed confidence that the new vice-chancellor’s leadership would be transformative for the institution, adding that the university remains committed to its vision of producing globally competitive graduates and advancing academic research.

The university extended its appreciation to stakeholders and the academic community, expressing optimism the new leadership would strengthen its growth and development trajectory.

