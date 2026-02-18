Group Seeks Probe of Wike, Fubara’s Governments

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A political group, Rivers First Movement (RFM), has demanded an independent investigation and probe of Rivers State Government from May 29, 2015, to January 31, 2026.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Maobuye Obu; Secretary-General, Collins Nnodi, and Director, Publicity/Spokesperson, Saatah Nubari, the group said it is imperative to audit the two administrations under Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara.

The group, a revolutionary political movement, made the call at a press conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

They expressed concerns about the state of Rivers State in the last 10 years, claiming that under the two administrations, trillions of naira had entered the state coffer with the governor and his predecessor turning the state to personal empire with bogus projects.

The group declared its determination to pursue the probe, stressing that the unhealthy political situation in the state has set residents on the path of slavery and servitude.

It said: “We, therefore, beckon on people of goodwill to join us in the rescue mission championed by the Rivers First Movement to return Rivers State to its former pristine glory.

“To this end, we hereby use this medium to call for an immediate independent investigation and audit of all financial transactions in the state in the name of projects, spanning from May 29, 2015, to January 31, 2026. Rivers’ people deserve to know this.”

Also, the RFM condemned the indiscriminate acquisition of wealth by a few individuals, thereby impoverishing the citizens and retarding progress in the state. They noted that the socio-economic and political trajectory of Rivers State has, over the years, taken a disturbing turn,n which is a cause for great concern.

“At its root has been the deviation from the collective to the individual; the substitution of the ‘we’ for the ‘I’, the projection of the individual portrait over the larger picture, and the sacrificing of the progress of all Rivers people on the altar of personal political gains and selfish arrogation of the commonwealth of the state.

“At no point in our history as a people, since our forebears united across tribal and political lines to push for the creation of Rivers State, have we found ourselves in such a debilitating quagmire.

“Never again shall our resources be carted away under the pretext of bogus projects with over inflated cost. Never again shall our common resources be plundered into the ocean of political patronage to the overall detriment of our people. Never again shall we fold our hands and allow privileged individuals to acquire and accumulate so much wealth to the disadvantage of our people. Enough, truly, is enough,” they stated.

Meanwhile, the RFM has described as “unfortunate” the current unemployment rate in the state, which has been on the increase.