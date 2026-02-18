  • Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

FITC to Host Conference on Delivering Workforce Value in Digital Age

Business | 10 seconds ago

Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) has announced the 6th edition of its flagship Employee Engagement and Experience Conference (E3 Conference 6.0), scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 9:00am, in a hybrid format (physical and virtual).

Themed; “Delivering Workforce Value in the Digital Age: Productivity, Accountability, and Performance through AI & Hybrid Work,” the conference will convene senior business leaders, HR professionals, people managers, technology experts, and policy influencers to explore practical strategies for optimizing workforce performance in an increasing digital and hybrid work environment.

As organisations continue to adopt artificial intelligence, hybrid work models, and data-driven decision-making, E3 Conference 6.0 will focus on how leaders can drive productivity, strengthen accountability, and enhance performance while sustaining positive employee experience.

Over the years, the E3 Conference has established itself as a leading thought-leadership platform on employee engagement, workforce strategy, and organizational performance, supporting organizations across sectors in navigating the future of work.

This year’s edition will feature an exceptional lineup of distinguished resource persons and industry leaders, including: MD/CEO of FITC, Dr. Chizor Malize, Group Head, Human Capital Management and Development, First Bank of Nigeria, Olumuyiwa Olulaja, Head, Human Resources, Providus Bank, Kingsley Ogirri, Chief Talent & Culture Officer, Polaris Bank,  Oyiza Salu, Head, Human Resources, SunTrust Bank, Tolulope Dayo Peters, Head, Human Resources, Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Dr. Omotola Adedapo and Director of Human Resources, Eko Hotels and Suites, Emmanuel Michael, SPHRi.

“These respected leaders will share practical case studies, strategic insights, and real-world experiences on; leveraging AI-enabled systems, managing hybrid workforce accountability, redefining employee engagement, and building high-performing teams in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Over the years, the E3 Conference has established itself as a leading thought-leadership platform shaping conversations around employee engagement, workforce strategy, and organisational performance across sectors,” FITC said in a statement.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.