FITC to Host Conference on Delivering Workforce Value in Digital Age

Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) has announced the 6th edition of its flagship Employee Engagement and Experience Conference (E3 Conference 6.0), scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 9:00am, in a hybrid format (physical and virtual).

Themed; “Delivering Workforce Value in the Digital Age: Productivity, Accountability, and Performance through AI & Hybrid Work,” the conference will convene senior business leaders, HR professionals, people managers, technology experts, and policy influencers to explore practical strategies for optimizing workforce performance in an increasing digital and hybrid work environment.

As organisations continue to adopt artificial intelligence, hybrid work models, and data-driven decision-making, E3 Conference 6.0 will focus on how leaders can drive productivity, strengthen accountability, and enhance performance while sustaining positive employee experience.

Over the years, the E3 Conference has established itself as a leading thought-leadership platform on employee engagement, workforce strategy, and organizational performance, supporting organizations across sectors in navigating the future of work.

This year’s edition will feature an exceptional lineup of distinguished resource persons and industry leaders, including: MD/CEO of FITC, Dr. Chizor Malize, Group Head, Human Capital Management and Development, First Bank of Nigeria, Olumuyiwa Olulaja, Head, Human Resources, Providus Bank, Kingsley Ogirri, Chief Talent & Culture Officer, Polaris Bank, Oyiza Salu, Head, Human Resources, SunTrust Bank, Tolulope Dayo Peters, Head, Human Resources, Sterling Financial Holdings Company, Dr. Omotola Adedapo and Director of Human Resources, Eko Hotels and Suites, Emmanuel Michael, SPHRi.

“These respected leaders will share practical case studies, strategic insights, and real-world experiences on; leveraging AI-enabled systems, managing hybrid workforce accountability, redefining employee engagement, and building high-performing teams in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

