Firms Collaborate to Enable Card Requests on Mobile

Nume Ekeghe

AfriGO has partnered with PalmPay to allow Nigerians request the national domestic card directly through the PalmPay app, expanding the reach of the country’s payment ecosystem.

The collaboration bridges digital convenience with AfriGO’s payment infrastructure, enabling users to apply for the card without visiting physical banking channels. By leveraging PalmPay’s platform, already widely used for payments, transfers, and other financial services, more Nigerians can now access seamless card-based transactions.

Commenting on the integration, the Managing Director of AfriGO, Ebehijie Momoh, said: “AfriGO represents our long-term vision for a payments ecosystem that is designed around Nigeria’s needs and realities. By making AfriGO cards available on the PalmPay app, we are removing barriers to access and ensuring that more Nigerians can participate fully in the digital economy.”

Also, commenting on the integration, the Managing Director of PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, said: “Many Nigerians still face challenges accessing reliable card service. By enabling AfriGO card requests directly on the PalmPay app, we’re making banking smarter and more accessible, while giving users the confidence to pay seamlessly across Nigeria’s payment ecosystem.”