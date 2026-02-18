  • Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

FG to Review Acquisition of IHS Towers by MTN Group

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja 

The Federal Government is set to review the acquisition of IHS Towers by the MTN Group, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has said.

In a press statement, which he personally signed, Wednesday, the minister noted that the telecommunications sector is very sensitive to national security.

“Given the strategic importance of telecommunications infrastructure to national security, economic growth, financial services, innovation, social inclusion, and to ensure strategic

actions by private sector operators are in line with the market development agenda under the renewed hope policy directions of the president, the ministry will undertake a thorough assessment of this development in collaboration with the relevant regulatory authorities to review its impact on the sector.

“Our objective is clear: to ensure that any market consolidation or structural changes protect consumers, safeguard investments, and preserve the long-term sustainability of the sector.

“We remain committed to maintaining a stable, transparent, and forward-looking policy environment that keeps Nigeria’s telecommunications industry on a strong and sustainable path, in alignment with our broader vision of building a robust digital economy,” the minister said.

He also said that the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy noted recent developments in the Nigerian telecommunications sector regarding the acquisition of IHS Towers by MTN Group.

“Over the past two years, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this administration has taken deliberate steps to stabilise and strengthen the telecommunications sector as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s digital economy. 

“Through policy clarity, regulatory support, and sustained engagement with industry stakeholders, government has prioritised long-term sustainability, investor confidence, and improved sector performance.

“Recent financial results announced by key operators indicate a return to improved profitability,

increased investment in telecoms infrastructure and operational stability across the sector,” he said.

This progress, he said, reflected the resilience of the industry and the impact of reforms aimed at ensuring its viability and capacity to continue delivering meaningful connectivity to Nigerians.

