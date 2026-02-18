  • Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

FG, IEA Seal Pact on Methane Reduction, Clean Cooking Expansion

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to strengthen cooperation on methane emissions reduction, gas development, clean cooking access and technical support.

Speaking yesterday during the signing ceremony at the IEA Headquarters in Paris, France, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the agreement formalised a strategic partnership aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening governance and aligning Nigeria’s petroleum industry with global best practices.

He noted that the collaboration builds on earlier engagements between both parties, including the inaugural Sub-Saharan Roundtable on methane emissions reduction hosted in Nigeria.

“This MoU marks an important milestone in our collective efforts to advance the Nigerian petroleum sector in a manner that is efficient, sustainable and aligned with global standards,” he stated.

The minister explained that the framework covers methane emissions reduction, policy and analytical support, institutional and technical capacity building, data sharing, gas development and expansion of gas infrastructure.

Ekpo also highlighted clean cooking as a major pillar of the agreement, noting that the federal government, under President Bola Tinubu, is targeting 5 million homes for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) adoption by 2030.

He expressed confidence that the partnership with the IEA would provide technical expertise and global insights to strengthen project bankability and accelerate infrastructure delivery.

The IEA Executive Director, Dr. Fatih Birol, who represented the agency at the signing ceremony, commended Nigeria’s commitment to methane reduction and clean cooking gas expansion.

