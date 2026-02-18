Ango: FCT IRS Working Towards Global Tax Standard

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango said he is working to making the service run in line with the global standard.

He asserted this in Abuja at a Stakeholders engagement forum, noting the FCT-IRS, as a statutory member of the Joint Revenue Board, now has enhanced access to national tax systems, that enables it to leverage existing legal frameworks, digital infrastructure, and institutional collaborations to improve tax administration.

Ango also described the engagement with the theme “Harmonising Revenue Systems and Implementing New Tax Laws” as a transformative initiative aimed at fostering genuine partnerships with stakeholders.

“This stakeholder engagement forum is one with a difference. We have not called you here today to educate you on your obligations or to tell you how much taxes we have collected. Rather, we have called you here to discuss our vision for the FCT and how we can work together as partners to achieve that vision,” he stated.

Ango stressed that economic growth was fundamentally driven at the community level, noting that national economic progress was built upon the collective productivity and tax contributions of citizens, businesses, and institutions.

The FCT-IRS boss also lauded the FCT Minister for infrastructure development and improvement in security across the territory noting that development in the last two years was unprecedented, saying developments do not occur by accident but by deliberate design through internally generated revenue.

The fundamental purpose of taxation is to fund essential services, drive infrastructure development, and create a self-reinforcing cycle of economic growth and civic responsibility.”

While reaffirming the Service’s people-centered approach, Ango said that voluntary compliance remains the priority, with enforcement serving only as a last resort.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji, described integration of technology in revenue systems as a critical step that should be embraced by all the tax authorities at the sub-national level.