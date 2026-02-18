Al-muhibbah Open Varsity Matriculates 365  For 2025/2026 Session

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Three hundred and sixty-five students have matriculated into the Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing, and Allied Health Sciences for the 2025/2026 academic session at Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja.

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ibrahim Hassan, stated this during the second matriculation ceremony in Bauchi.

“In the first matriculation ceremony, the university welcomed 103 students into the Faculties of Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Computing and Allied Health Sciences. Currently, the university has over 500 students enrolled in various programmes across undergraduate and postgraduate courses,” he said.

This, he said, reflected the university’s growth from four faculties to five faculties, from 14 undergraduate programmes to 20, and five postgraduate programmes.

He added that of the 14 initial programmes, 12 underwent accreditation by the Nigerian Universities Commission last year and received full accreditation.

The VC also thanked the Bauchi State Government for sponsoring 200 students, saying, “This gesture is not only a significant contribution to the growth of Al-Muhibbah Open University, but also a model for other stakeholders to follow. Let us all be inspired by this example and work together to support the growth of our dear university and the expansion of our enrolment drive.”

Hassan said that every contribution, whether in the form of sponsorship, mentorship, or resource sharing, plays a vital role in building a more educated and empowered Nigeria.

While congratulating parents for the central roles they have played in the students’ lives, he prayed that their labour would not be in vain.

The VC stated that open and distance learning offers flexibility, accessibility, and convenience, saying, “In emergency situations like during COVID 19, or where there are insecurity challenges like banditry and kidnappings, which disrupt traditional education in many places, the open and distance learning serves as a safe and viable alternative.

“At Al-Muhibbah Open University, we are committed to providing quality education to all, regardless of location or circumstance. Our equipped laboratories, libraries and e-resources, including our Learning Management System (LMS) and subscribed databases, are designed to support your academic success.”

He advised the students to take full advantage of the resources available to engage with their lecturers, participate in online discussions and utilise the e-resources to enhance their learning experience.

“Our goal as a university is to raise godly men and women who will dominate in their various fields of endeavour,” he explained. “I advise you to emulate your lecturers and strictly adhere to the university’s policies on academic integrity, career service, and exam conduct.”

Hassan added that the teaching approach is market-oriented and entrepreneurially based.

“Our students are offered internship opportunities at Al-Muhibbah Fashion (our Shoes and Bags Factory), Khuld Water and Zinariya Farms,” stated Hassan. “Therefore, graduates of this university cannot join the army of job seekers in the nation. They will be proud owners and pioneers of businesses in some years to come.”

He thanked the Chancellor, Dr Aisha Bala Muhammad, for her visionary leadership and for sponsoring 50 students through the Al-Muhibbah Foundation.

In her remarks, the Chancellor stated, “We are projecting into a challenging future and times, so we must brace up to position the university as a globally recognised and competitive agency.”

She thanked the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), particularly for their encouragement and support, saying, “We shall continue to nurture this collaboration and abide by your regulations designed to improve our systems and bring credibility to our institution. We will not tolerate indiscipline.”

“Open distance and e-learning affords you the opportunity to study with flexibility, combining your studies with other activities. You must learn extra skills to prepare yourselves for the challenges ahead. It is my prayer that you will learn, graduate and become good ambassadors of Al-Muhibbah Open University. Take your studies seriously and make your parents and sponsors proud.”

She thanked the state government for the scholarship offered to some students of the university and promised that the university would work to ensure that the students are given the best attention and service they desire.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Prof. Yahuza Bello, stated that the occasion also marks another significant milestone in the steady growth of the young and promising institution. He congratulated Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed for her remarkable insight, unwavering sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to establishing and sustaining the university.

He also thanked the state governor for the encouragement and various forms of support he has consistently extended to the university, adding that “such partnership between leadership and educational advancement is vital for societal progress”.

While congratulating the new students, Bello urged them to justify the sacrifices and vision of the founder and all those who have laboured to make the university a reality.

He also advised them to conduct themselves as worthy ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves.