ACIS 2026 Set to Open $40trn Africa-Caribbean Investment Market

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The 2026 edition of the Afro-Caribbean Investment Summit (ACIS) will focus on boosting trade, investment, and private sector partnerships between Africa and the Caribbean, targeting a combined market valued at $40 trillion across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Americas. Chief of Staff of Aquarian Consult Ltd, Serumun Ubwa, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja, ahead of the summit scheduled for March 23–28, 2026.

Ubwa described ACIS as a strategic platform designed to connect African businesses with Caribbean partners, attract foreign investment, and promote sustainable economic collaboration across key sectors.

She stated that the inaugural ACIS in 2025 achieved landmark outcomes, including the establishment of the first direct flight from Africa to Saint Kitts and Nevis, the signing of Memoranda of Understanding in agriculture and cultural exchange, and a $40 million deep-water port agreement.

Ubwa said the successes set the stage for the 2026 summit, which will expand opportunities for trade and investment.

She revealed the 2026 summit will introduce two specialised events: Afri-Caribbean Agriculture and Food Security Summit (March 23–24) and the Afri-Caribbean Health Summit (March 26), running alongside the main Investment Summit from March 25–28.

Ubwa said, “By focusing on agriculture and healthcare, we aim to strengthen regional cooperation, enhance food security, open new export markets for African producers, and support policy frameworks that reduce import dependence in the Caribbean.”

She added that the summit will feature structured Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) matchmaking sessions, an Investor Deal Room managed by investment promotion agencies, and sector-specific engagements in agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, tourism, digital technology, and the creative economy.

Ubwa added that over 2,000 participants were expected at the summit, including current and former heads of government, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral institutions, and private sector leaders. She emphasised that ACIS sought to strengthen South-South cooperation and increase Africa-Caribbean trade, which currently represents less than one per cent of total trade between the regions.

Interested participants are expected to register for the summit at www.aquarianconsult.com/ACIS.