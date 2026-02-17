World Bank Urges Nigeria to Invest in Health, Education to Drive its N1trn Ambition 

The World Bank has urged Nigeria to prioritise investments in human capital, specifically health, education and social protection, as a critical driver for achieving its $1 trillion economy ambition by 2030.

The Country Director of World Bank Nigeria, Mr Mathew Verghis, made this call on Tuesday in Abuja, at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders’ Summit on Health, noting that sustained investments in health, nutrition and human capital would determine the country’s long-term economic growth.

According to Verghis, Nigeria has recorded notable progress in expanding access to health services through a sector-wide approach under the leadership of the Coordinating Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He referenced the recent signing of a national health compact, which brought together government stakeholders, traditional rulers and faith leaders in a shared commitment to improving health outcomes nationwide.

“The World Bank’s analysis suggests that the greatest remaining opportunity for accelerated growth lies in coordinated investments in early childhood, beginning from pregnancy and continuing through the early years,” the representative said.

He explained that health, nutrition, water and sanitation, caregiving and early learning collectively shape lifelong outcomes and productivity.

“These foundational investments determine whether children survive, thrive and eventually contribute meaningfully to economic growth,” he added.

He emphasised that religious and traditional leaders play a critical role in influencing household behaviours and social norms that affect child development outcomes.

Their influence, he noted, extends to caregiving practices, maternal nutrition, women’s decision-making, early childhood stimulation and community uptake of health services.

“Faith institutions and traditional authorities are essential in translating national commitments into real change at household and community levels,” he said.

Verghis added that without behavioural and cultural alignment, investments in services may not fully translate into measurable development outcomes.

The representative reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s health and human capital development agenda in collaboration with the government and development partners.

“The World Bank stands ready to continue working with the government and people of Nigeria to improve outcomes for all citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and development partners have commended Nigeria’s traditional and religious leaders for their central role in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the country.

WHO representative, Dr Pavel Ursu, described the engagement of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s health reforms as “an asset rarely seen in many countries”.

Ursu expressed appreciation to the First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, for convening the summit at what he described as a critical moment in Nigeria’s health sector transformation.

“Achieving Universal Health Coverage requires a whole-of-society approach. The influence traditional and religious leaders have in shaping positive health-seeking behaviour, promoting immunisation and ensuring community trust is paramount,” he said.

He noted that the global body, alongside partners including the Global Fund, Gavi and other development agencies, remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s health reforms through a sector-wide approach at the federal and state levels.

He highlighted ongoing reforms under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, as well as progress in malaria control, maternal and child health interventions and primary healthcare revitalisation.

According to him, measurable improvements are being recorded in health outcomes and UHC indicators, particularly in routine immunisation strengthening and vaccine-preventable disease reduction.

He commended traditional and religious leaders at the community level for supporting immunisation campaigns and surveillance efforts, especially in efforts to interrupt vaccine-derived poliovirus transmission and reduce measles and rubella outbreaks.

“We have seen the success of integrated campaigns for measles, rubella and HPV. Improved data use, strengthened accountability mechanisms and better service delivery are producing tangible results,” he said.

The representative emphasised that health is not merely a technical or institutional matter but a societal responsibility requiring moral authority and cultural connection.

“The voices of traditional and religious leaders reach communities in ways politicians and even health workers sometimes cannot. Your role is not complementary; it is central,” he stated.

He added that as Nigeria approaches the final stages of polio eradication and intensifies primary healthcare strengthening across local government areas, sustained collaboration with community leaders would be critical to addressing barriers to access and misinformation.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations and development partners to continue supporting Nigeria’s pursuit of health security and equitable access to affordable, quality services.

“Together, we can accelerate progress towards resilient primary healthcare systems and a future where every Nigerian, regardless of location, gender or socio-economic status, has access to essential health services,” he said.

The stakeholders at the summit agreed that the institutionalised engagement of traditional and religious leaders represents a strategic advantage in Nigeria’s journey towards Universal Health Coverage and improved public health outcomes.

The summit forms part of broader efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen community ownership, deepen accountability and accelerate health sector reforms nationwide. (NAN)