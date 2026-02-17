WHY ABUJA MUST LEAD THE GOVERNANCE REVOLUTION

A national transformation cannot begin everywhere at once. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) offers Nigeria the best chance to prove that modern, accountable governance can work — and then scale it across the federation.

Nigeria has reached a pivotal moment. Years of incremental reforms have produced little change in the every day experience of governance. Policies are announced, committees are formed, strategies launched — yet implementation struggles, and the gap between ambition and delivery widens. Public confidence in institutions is eroding.

The challenge is not a lack of ideas or talent. It is a system that has failed to adapt.

Nigeria’s public service remains the backbone of national development. Yet many of its structures were built for an earlier era. Bureaucracy prioritizes procedure over outcomes, innovation moves slowly, and accountability rarely measures real impact. No nation can expect transformative results while relying on systems that resist change.

If reform is to be meaningful, it must go beyond routine adjustments. It must reset how governance works — from decision-making and service delivery to institutional culture and leadership.

Reforming the entire federal system at once is politically complex and administratively risky. Successful nations often begin transformation through pilot models that demonstrate success before wider adoption. For Nigeria, the most logical pilot is the Federal Capital Territory.

Abuja is uniquely positioned to lead. It is under direct federal oversight, ensuring clear accountability. It reflects Nigeria’s diversity, houses key national institutions, and commands high visibility. Success here is visible to the nation — failure would be equally noticeable.

Imagine a Federal Capital Territory where services are fully digital, reducing delays and discretion. Where performance is measured by outcomes, not paperwork. Where budgeting is transparent and directly linked to citizen impact. Where planning across health, education, transportation, and agriculture is coordinated, not fragmented. Such a model would not create a privileged enclave; it would provide a proof of concept for the entire federation.

The urgency is amplified by global realities. Major powers such as the United States and France continue to pursue strategic interests across Africa. Shifting alliances in neighboring states like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger demonstrate that national resilience depends on strong domestic institutions.

Sovereignty in the modern era is not secured by speeches alone. It is secured by systems that deliver measurable results and protect national interests. Weak institutions invite dependency; strong ones command respect.

Nigeria has long pursued reforms that change language without changing outcomes. A pilot model in Abuja would shift the conversation from promises to proof.

If the Federal Capital Territory can deliver faster services, stronger accountability, and visible improvements in quality of life, reform will cease to be theoretical. Citizens will see it. Policymakers will measure it. Agencies and states will have a model to emulate.

Failure to act risks underperforming sectors, weak service delivery, and rising public frustration. Success, however, provides a clear roadmap for nationwide adoption.

The decision is simple: continue managing expectations through incremental adjustments, or begin a deliberate governance reset with a visible, accountable model that inspires nationwide change.

History rarely waits for hesitation. Nations rise when institutions match ambition. Nigeria has the talent, resources, and vision — what remains is the courage to begin.

The reset must start somewhere. It should start where leadership resides — at the nation’s centre.

Dr. Baba-Gana Adams, Permanent Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat