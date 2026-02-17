UK Abolishes Visa Stickers for Nigerians, Introduces Mandatory eVisa from Feb. 25

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Kingdom will, from February 25, 2026, stop issuing physical visa stickers to Nigerian travellers, replacing them entirely with digital eVisas in what officials described as a major overhaul of the country’s immigration system.

Announcing the change in Abuja, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) said all new Visit visas granted to Nigerian nationals would now be issued electronically, marking a decisive step in the UK’s transition to a fully digital border regime.

Under the new system, successful applicants would no longer receive a vignette pasted on their passports. Instead, they will access proof of their immigration status online through a secure UKVI account.

The British government stressed that the application procedure itself remains unchanged. Nigerian applicants must still complete the standard online process, attend a Visa Application Centre to submit biometric data and meet all existing eligibility requirements. The only adjustment was the format in which the visa is delivered.

Authorities clarified that Nigerians currently holding valid visa stickers would not be affected by the new policy. Their visas would remain valid until expiration and do not require replacement solely because of the transition.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja, Gill Lever, said the move was designed to simplify travel while enhancing security.

“We are committed to making it easier for Nigerians to travel to the UK. This shift to digital visas streamlines a key part of the process, strengthens security and reduces reliance on paper documentation,” she said.

According to UKVI, the eVisa system was expected to shorten processing timelines since passports would no longer need to be retained for visa sticker endorsement. Travellers would also be able to view and manage their immigration status online at any time, from anywhere.

Officials highlighted the added security benefits of the digital format, noting that unlike physical stickers, eVisas cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with. The system was also designed to provide real-time verification of immigration status.

Once a visa is approved, applicants would be required to create a free UKVI account to access and share their eVisa details when necessary.

The policy shift signals a broader modernisation of the UK’s border management framework and places Nigerian travellers among the first groups to experience the fully digital visa rollout.

For frequent travellers, students and business visitors, the reform represents a significant procedural change—one that replaces paper documentation with an online immigration record as the new standard for entry clearance into the United Kingdom.