Osun PDP Lawmakers Urge Tinubu to Stop Illegal Occupation of  LGs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The national and state Assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Osun State at the weekend called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give a directive to the ‘illegal occupants’ in the local government areas of the state to vacate immediately to avert crises.

A communique issued and made available to THISDAY at the weekend, at the end of stakeholders’ meeting of the members led by Sen. Lere Oyewumi, on behalf of PDP National and State Assembly Members from Osun State, noted that the PDP as a party and the government in the state are law-abiding and that is why they have chosen the path of peace and law not to throw the state into crises.

They equally called on the president to ensure that all federal institutions and agencies act strictly within the confines of the constitution and pay the local ggovernments’fund directly into their (LG) accounts opened and operated by the constitutionally mandated people (career officers) and not political office holders.

The communique issued stressed further that “we discovered that the illegal occupation in the local governments is being aided, unfortunately, by police officers who have turned local government areas into police stations. We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police (IG) to direct his officers to go back to their offices, and that the local government offices should be allowed to be occupied by legal people.”

The PDP National and State Assembly Members, Osun State, also urged the IG to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force remains neutral, professional, and guided solely by the rule of law in handling matters relating to local government administration in Osun State.

It stressed that: “Local government administration and the management of LG funds must strictly comply with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, subsisting court judgments, and extant laws of Osun State enacted pursuant to Section 7 of the Constitution. No individual, regardless of status or previous office held, has the authority to override court decisions or interfere with local government finances.

“That we reaffirm our collective commitment to constitutional order, legislative oversight, accountability in the management of public funds, and the protection of democratic institutions.”

The communique also commended the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, for his commitment to the welfare of workers and citizens despite the financial challenges arising from the local government crisis, saying his efforts in sustaining local government salary payments and continuing development projects across the state demonstrate responsible and compassionate leadership.

The members opined that “having reviewed the performance of the governor in infrastructure development, workers’ welfare, healthcare, education, and democratic stability, we unanimously endorse and give our total support to Governor Ademola Adeleke, for a second term in office in the interest of continuity, stability, and sustained progress for Osun State.

“That we examined the recent development of our party in the state under the leadership of Hon. Sunday Bisi. We passed a vote of confidence in his leadership, the performing State Working Committee, the leadership of the party in all the 30 local government area offices, and the leadership of the party in all the 332 Wards in the state. We say unequivocally that they remain the executives of the party in Osun State.”

They also emphasized that the illegal diversion of public funds into private pockets is also condemned by all members ofthe national and state assemblies.

Members, however, posited that “the continued withholding of local government allocations due to Osun State is causing avoidable hardship for teachers, nurses, healthcare workers, local government civil servants, retirees, and traditional institutions at the grassroots. Funds meant for the people must not be politicised or subjected to extraneous interference.”