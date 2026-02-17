Osimhen Reunites with Spalletti as Juventus Visit Galatasaray 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash between hosts Galatasaray and Juventus will reunites Victor Osimhen and Luciano Spalletti, the coach with whom the Nigerian international won the Italian Scudetto for Napoli in the 2022/2023 Italian Serie A season.

Under Spalletti, Osimhen flourished and emerged the highest goals scorer as Napoli won the Scudetto for the first time since 1990. The Italian cherished his prized striker.

But this evening, both player and coach will be no friends as Galatasaray host the Old Lady in the first leg of their knockout play-off tie at Rams Park.

They are both on opposing sides and each will be aiming to outdo each other to gain foothold in the Last 16 of this season’s Champions League. The Turkish Lions are aiming to reach the Last 16 first time in 13 years.

For Osimhen who has scored 15 goals across all competitions for the Turkish champions this season, including six in the Champions League, there will be no mercy for his former coach. It is a job that must be done.

The performance of both teams in their last outings in domestic scene have endured contrasting fortunes, with Galatasaray recording a 5-1 victory over Eyupspor, while Juventus suffered a last-minute 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan.

Okan Buruk’s side will hope history repeats itself, having defeated Juventus 1-0 – a result that extended their unbeaten run in this fixture to three matches – on their way to the round of 16 in the 2013-14 season.

Since a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in their final league-phase fixture, Galatasaray have won four consecutive matches by a combined score of 15-2, underlining their strength at both ends of the pitch.

Juventus made a rough start to the Champions League campaign, failing to win any of their opening three matches before picking up 10 points from the final 12 available to finish 13th.

Spalletti’s men suffered a crushing defeat against Inter Milan in Saturday’s Derby d’Italia, where Piotr Zielinski netted in the 90th minute to settle a five-goal thriller. Now 15 points adrift of top spot in Serie A, I Bianconeri are all but out of the title race. Having also exited the Coppa Italia, the Champions League is their last shot at silverware this term.

Winless in three games, during which they have conceded a whopping eight times, the visitors to Istanbul have serious defensive issues to address this evening.

TODAY

Galatasaray v Juventus

Benfica v R’Madrid

Dortmund v Atalanta

Monaco v PSG

WEDNESDAY

Qarabag v Newcastle

Bodo/Glimt v Inter

C’Brugge v Atlético

Olympiacos v Leverkusen