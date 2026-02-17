Ogun Targets 2,000km of Road Construction Before End of Abiodun’s Tenure

Ogun State Government said it had constructed over 1,600 kilometres of roads since 2019 and was working towards completing at least 2,000 kilometres before the end of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s tenure. Commissioner for Works, Ade Akinsanya, made this known during an appearance on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV programme.

Akinsanya explained that road construction was currently ongoing across all 20 local government areas of the state.

He disclosed that the administration inherited over 4,000 kilometres of bad roads and deliberately set out to tackle the challenge through a state-wide infrastructure strategy focused on rural connectivity, food security corridors, economic hubs and access to schools.

He stated, “We are talking about thousands of kilometres of bad roads, and as of today, we have completed more than 1,600 kilometres across the state,” adding, “We are not concentrating on one area alone — work is ongoing in all 20 local governments.”

He highlighted major projects, including the reconstruction of the 70-kilometre Ota–Abeokuta road, as well as extensive works in Ado-Odo/Ota, Ifo and Akute areas.

Akinsanya stated that previously impassable roads, such as Ajuwon–Akute, Alhaji Kosoko–Akute, and Yakoyo–Alagbole had now been fully rehabilitated, significantly improving movement between Ogun and neighbouring Lagos communities.

The commissioner added that construction was progressing steadily from Ota through Akute to Ijoko, with several sections already completed and others actively under development.

Also speaking on the programme, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, defended the administration’s infrastructure drive, stressing that road projects are being evenly distributed across the state.

Akinmade stated, “When the governor assumed office in 2019, he promised to democratise infrastructure across all local governments, and that is exactly what is happening.”

He explained, “The 16 kilometres being referenced in one axis is just a fraction of the roads delivered state-wide.”

He added that several roads had recently been commissioned in Abeokuta and other towns, saying infrastructure development remains a central focus of the administration despite population pressure arising from Ogun State’s proximity to Lagos.

Akinmade urged critics to acknowledge the broader scope of ongoing projects, describing claims that little or nothing has been achieved as unfair and misleading.

Together, the officials reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming road infrastructure across Ogun State, with the target of reaching at least 2,000 kilometres of completed roads before the end of the administration.