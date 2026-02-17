NCSP DG Spotlights Zero-tariff Window as Game Changer in Nigeria-China Relations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





As the People’s Republic of China marks the Spring Festival and a new Lunar Year, Director-General of Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, says the celebration is a transformative Zero-Tariff opportunity for Nigerian exports.

In a statement commemorating both the festival and 55 years of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China, Tegbe said the Chinese government’s zero-tariff initiative for qualifying African exports represented a decisive shift from traditional trade patterns towards export-led industrial growth.

He stated that while Nigeria–China relations had historically focused on infrastructure cooperation and import-driven trade, the new preferential tariff regime opened a pathway for Nigerian producers to penetrate one of the world’s largest consumer markets without tariff barriers.

According to Tegbe, the zero-tariff window can significantly expand Nigeria’s non-oil exports, particularly in agro-processing, solid minerals, light manufacturing and value-added goods, if properly leveraged.

He said, “The Zero-Tariff initiative is more than a trade concession; it is a strategic economic opening.”

He added, “It gives Nigerian businesses a competitive edge in accessing the Chinese market and creates a viable route for export diversification, industrial upgrading and job creation.”

However, Tegbe stressed that the benefits will not be automatic. He warned that Nigerian exporters must meet stringent quality standards, packaging requirements and phytosanitary regulations to compete effectively.

He added that logistics efficiency, certification processes, and coordinated government support will determine whether Nigeria converts preferential access into sustained export growth.

Tegbe said NCSP was working with public and private sector stakeholders to align production capacity with Chinese market demand, while strengthening compliance systems to meet international benchmarks.

Tegbe described the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a timely moment to recalibrate bilateral engagement towards measurable economic outcomes. Rather than relying predominantly on imports and infrastructure financing, he said Nigeria must position itself as a serious export partner within the evolving framework of China–Africa trade cooperation.

He stated, “As China celebrates renewal through the Spring Festival, Nigeria must seize this zero-tariff opportunity as the foundation of a new phase in bilateral relations—one driven by productivity, competitiveness and shared prosperity.”

Many believe that if the initiative is strategically implemented, it will help in narrowing Nigeria’s trade imbalance with China and reduce dependence on oil revenues, while strengthening domestic industries for long-term growth.