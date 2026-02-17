Nairagram Completes ₦10bn Capital Raise to Deepen Financial Connectivity Across Africa

Sunday Okobi

Nairagram, a leading pan-African payments and financial infrastructure company, has completed its ₦10 billion Commercial Paper issuance, fully subscribed within 48 hours of going to market.

The organisation stated that the Commercial Paper programme received final regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on January 26, 2026. Following the completion of market preparations on February 3, 2026, Nairagram officially launched the issuance, and by February 4, the entire ₦10 billion offer had been fully subscribed, with completion finalised on February 5, 2026, “underscoring strong investor confidence in the company’s strategy, governance, and growth trajectory.”

According to the group in a statement issued yesterday to journalists, the proceeds from the issuance will support Nairagram’s operations across 37 African countries, accelerate expansion, and deepen its presence in key markets including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Conakry, Cameroon, Kenya, and Uganda, among others.

Building on this momentum, Nairagram disclosed plans to raise ₦50 billion in 2026 through a combination of capital market instruments to further strengthen its balance sheet, expand product capabilities, and scale its pan-African payments infrastructure.

While speaking recently on the significance of this milestone, the statement noted that the President and Co-Founder of Nairagram, Idris Ibrahim, said: “This successful Commercial Paper issuance is a strong validation of Nairagram’s vision and execution. The speed and scale of the subscription reflect institutional confidence not only in our business, but in the broader opportunity to build resilient, African-owned financial infrastructure that supports trade, remittances, and economic growth across the continent.”

Also speaking on the transaction, the Co-Founder of Nairagram, Gbolahan Obanikoro, stated that: “As global financial infrastructure continues to evolve, there is a clear opportunity to build scalable pan-African payment platforms capable of operating at both continental and international scale. This transaction demonstrates how local capital, sound regulation, and strong governance can support the development of sustainable indigenous infrastructure for Africa and the world.”

Nairagram, meanwhile, extended its appreciation to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its regulatory oversight and support throughout the process. The company specifically acknowledged the leadership of the CBN Governor, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, as well as the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Mr. Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, and the Director, Trade and Exchange, Mr. Musa Nakorji, “whose continued commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s financial markets enables sustainable capital formation and responsible growth.”

The statement also noted that Nairagram has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation, regulatory excellence, and long-term value creation as it continues to scale its platform and support Africa’s rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.

Nairagram is a pan-African payments and financial services company providing secure, compliant, and scalable payment solutions across Africa and beyond. The company enables payments into, out of, and within Africa, supporting bank deposits, mobile money, and cash pickup across multiple markets through a single unified API.

With operations spanning 37 African countries, Nairagram processes over US$2 billion in payments annually, reflecting the scale, reliability, and operational depth of its infrastructure as a trusted partner for financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprise clients seeking efficient access to African payment corridors, the statement concluded.