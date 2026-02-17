LCCI, Others Support Nigeria Agrofood Trade Fair, Conference

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have declared their support for the oncoming 11th edition of Nigeria Agrofood’s “International Trade Show and Conference.”

The fair, which is being organised by the Fairtrade Messe in corporation with the Modion Communications,” is expected to be held in Lagos.

Speaking during the weekend at a press conference ahead of the Agrofood Nigeria 2026 Conference and Exhibition, the Director General of NACCIMA, Mr. Olusola Obadimu, said that NACCIMA is pleased to associate with initiatives of this nature that contribute meaningfully to national economic development.

Obadimu said: “As Nigeria continues to pursue sustainable economic transformation, platforms such as Agrofood Nigeria provide invaluable opportunities for dialogue, innovation, investment, and collaboration across the entire value chain.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said that there is need for local and global collaborations to enhance the quality of Nigeria’s agro products through value addition and the efficiency of producing them.

Almona said: “This fair gives a platform to engage other global players and showcase the Nigerian capacity of what we are doing here locally.

Similarly, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi Kadir, said that it is with great pleasure that MAN is lending its support for Agrofood Nigeria Trade Fair’s 11th edition.

Ajayi, who was represented by Media Relation Office of MAN, Mr. Salami Musa, said that this exhibition would provide a direct link between Nigeria’s manufacturers and international technology manufacturers.

According to the Exhibition Manager of Fairtrade, Ms. Freyja Detjen, the Agrofood Nigeria is the West Africa’s number one annual business platform for the agrofood industry.