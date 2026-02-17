Dangote Rewards 50 Outstanding Customers with Trucks, Cash Gifts

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





NASCON Allied Industries Plc, also known as Dangote Salt, has rewarded 50 outstanding customers with trucks and cash gifts worth billions of naira, for their loyalty and commitment in selling of its various products.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by corporate affairs unit, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Monday.

The lucky distributors and customers were honoured at the seasoning giant’s 2025 Customers Dinner and Awards Night attended by Africa’s foremost industrialist and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and Vice President, Olakunle Alake.

NASCON Allied Industries Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, is a Nigerian company and manufacturer of Refined Salt and Dangote Classic Seasonings.

Speaking at the event, Thursday in Abuja, the group’s president, Mr. Aliko Dangote, said the Customer Awards Night publicly acknowledges the company’s core value of customer service and aligns with its vision of being a world-class consumer goods company.

The president also commended the company’s board chairman, management and staff for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and consistent contributions to the organization’s growth and sustained market leadership.

He noted their commitment to excellence, operational efficiency, and strong work ethic has continued to strengthen the company’s reputation and drive its long-term success.

He said: “Recognizing customers is not just good relationship management – it is good business. It sends a clear message to our people that customer service is truly one of our core values. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in brand equity, supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and digital capabilities.

“But these investments only create value when they are aligned with customer realities. Your continued engagement and feedback remain critical.”

In his speech, Board Chairman of NASCON Allied Industries Plc and Dangote Group’s Vice President, Olakunle Alake, said: “As a quoted company, we are accountable to shareholders, regulators and the investing public. But the confidence of the market is ultimately rooted in the market performance, and market performance depends on customers who believe in our brands.“

The Board Chairman said from the Board’s perspective, “customer service is not just a core value, it is a strategic asset.”

Mr. Alake described the awards as a celebration of partnership, adding that success cannot be built in isolation.

The newly appointed Group Executive Director of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals, Fatima Aliko Dangote, expressed her appreciation to customers for their enduring loyalty and continued trust in the brand.

She said this steadfast support has been a cornerstone of the company’s growth and success.