AGF Rewards 64 Justice Sector Staff for Outstanding Performance

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Monday rewarded 64 staff of the justice sector for their outstanding performance in 2025.

Fagbemi, while commending the staff for their contributions towards the progress recorded in the previous years, stressed that institutions could not succeed without committed and dedicated workforce.

The minister reaffirmed the resolve of the ministry to institutionalise the culture of ethical conduct within the justice sector.

He spoke at the 2025 Reward and Recognition Ceremony held in Abuja.

Fagbemi stated, “Today, we take time from the rigours of official duties to recognise the true strength of this ministry – our staff – while reflecting on our collective progress and reaffirming our commitment to excellence in service to our nation.

“We understand that institutions do not succeed by structures alone: they succeed because of the commitment, sacrifice, and professionalism of the men and women who serve within them.

“This ceremony serves the dual purpose of honouring outstanding officers who have distinguished themselves through innovation and diligence, while also reaffirming our resolve to institutionalise a culture of ethical conduct and measurable performance across all departments in the ministry and agencies.”

Fagbemi pointed out that the staff were the quiet strength behind every prosecution, every law drafted, every victim protected, and every reform implemented.

He disclosed that the recognition was a strategic initiative firmly rooted in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP25), the Ministerial Deliverables, and the National Policy on Justice.

According to him, these frameworks challenge them to move beyond routine administration and embrace results-driven governance to strengthen the rule of law and improve the lives of Nigerians.

The minister said, “Ladies and gentlemen, over the past year, the ministry and its agencies have demonstrated remarkable resilience, aligning operations with national priorities and embedding a culture of results across the justice value chain.

“Our digital transformation has accelerated significantly, particularly with the implementation of the Electronic Content Management System (ECMS), which went live on December 18, 2025.

“Furthermore, we have recorded notable progress in prosecutions, anti-corruption and terrorism cases, access to justice initiatives, and human rights protection.

“Let me emphasise that none of these achievements would have been possible without the dedication of our legal officers, administrators, researchers, and support staff, whose daily efforts sustain the machinery of justice.”

Speaking earlier, Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, described the recipients as those who exceeded the call to duty and demonstrated both courage and a profound sense of responsibility towards the public trust.

While stating the move reinforced the culture of merit and accountability across the justice sector, the permanent secretary admonished all to “remain committed to addressing institutional and sectoral challenges, with a shared resolve to uphold the rule of law and to deliver justice and services that command full public confidence”.

In a welcome address, Director, Human Resources Management, Mabel Erastus, said the measure was part of the resolves of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) to motivate the workforce for improved service delivery.

The 64 recipients of awards of various cadre were drawn from the headquarters staff, zonal offices and agencies, including National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), NCC, Legal Aid Council, Nigerian Law School, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), and Nigerian Law Reform Commission.