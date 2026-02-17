Abiodun Splashes ₦450m Cash Reward on Team Ogun Medalists, Coaches 

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved cash rewards totalling over ₦450 million for athletes and officials of Team Ogun following the state’s outstanding performance at the last National Sports Festival it hosted.

The governor announced this on Monday during the cash award ceremony held in honour of medalists, noting that Ogun State finished second overall with 239 medals, its best performance in the history of the festival.

Abiodun described the achievement as a testament to the steady growth of sports development in the state, stressing that his administration remains committed to recognising excellence.

He disclosed that all training allowances, participation allowances and contractual fees owed athletes and officials had been fully settled.

According to him, immediate cash rewards earlier promised during his visit to the athletes’ camp were promptly fulfilled, including ₦50,000 paid to every qualified athlete and instant bonuses for medal winners before the festival’s closing ceremony.

The governor announced a historic reward package for medalists, including₦2.5 million each for 93 gold medalists; ₦1.5 million each for 61 silver medalists, and ₦1 million each for 81 bronze medalists.

He added that additional provisions were approved for athletes in team sports to acknowledge their collective contributions.

Abiodun said the gesture was aimed at motivating athletes and encouraging young people across Ogun State to embrace sports as a viable career path.

The governor also approved special financial support for technical officials, announcing ₦10 million for coaches through the Director of Coaching and ₦14.8 million for participating officials via the Director of Administration and Supply.

He commended their discipline, mentorship and professionalism, describing them as key drivers of Team Ogun’s success.

Abiodun highlighted the transformation of the sports sector in Ogun State, citing increased hosting of international competitions, improved sporting infrastructure, and greater utilisation of facilities by national teams and leagues.

He expressed appreciation to sports administrators, private sector partners and other stakeholders for supporting the growth of sports in the state.

Looking ahead to the next National Sports Festival in Enugu, the governor urged athletes to remain focused and encouraged aspiring talents to participate in open trials and development programmes.

He congratulated Team Ogun for making the state proud and reaffirmed his administration’s continued investment in sports development.