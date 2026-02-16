Vitafoam Invests in Patient Care with LASUTH Donation

Kayode Tokede

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc yesterday donated 100 mattresses and other materials to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), reinforcing the company’s expanding corporate social responsibility drive aimed at supporting Nigeria’s public health sector.

The donation, delivered at the hospital’s premises in Lagos, forms part of Vitafoam’s broader efforts to invest in community welfare and strengthen institutions that provide critical services to millions of Nigerians.

Vitafoam’s Group Managing Director, Taiwo Adeniyi, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to giving back to society.

He noted that Vitafoam plans further interventions in 2026, including medical equipment support, school construction, and partnerships with hospitals to upgrade facilities. “For 2026, Vitafoam Nigeria is donating the mattresses, among other items, to show that we care. We know that a facility of this nature will put them to use immediately, and they will be beneficial to Nigerians,” Adeniyi said.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, on behalf of the hospital’s management, staff, and patients, expressed appreciation to Vitafoam Nigeria for the donation. According to him, the gesture represents the company’s first major direct CSR intervention at LASUTH.“We are aware of the company’s legendary 60-year ‘First Baby’ programme at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital. We commend their recent refurbishment of laboratories at Unilag and their support for LUTH’s College of Nursing. These are not just donations; they are statements of corporate citizenship. Today, LASUTH joins that list, and we do not take it lightly,” Professor Fabamwo said.