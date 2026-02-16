UniAbuja Ratifies Appointment of  Udeozor, Ndagi as Deputy  VCs, Extends Sambo’s Appointment

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University, has ratified the appointment of Professors Rosemary Udeozor and Muhammad Umar Ndagi as Deputy Vice-Chancellors for Academic and Administration.

Udeozor is a professor of Educational Administration and Planning in the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education. She holds a BA Ed (1986), MEd (1988), and PhD (1995) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She joined the University of Abuja in 1995 and became a professor in 2009.

Ndagi is a professor of Arabic linguistics in the Department of Arabic. He holds a BEd in Islamic Studies and a PhD in Arabic from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s degree from the International Institute for Arabic Language, Khartoum, Sudan.

In a statement signed by the University’s spokesperson, Dr. Habib Yakoob, the appointments were ratified at the 82nd Extraordinary Meeting of the Council which was chaired by Sen. Olarenwaju Tejuosho on Friday 13th February 2026..

It said the two senior academics had earlier been returned unopposed for the positions at the 93rd Extraordinary Meeting of the Senate on Wednesday 11 February 2026, following the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi.

The appointments, effective from 13 February 2026, are for a period of two years in accordance with the University’s extant laws.

In their acceptance speeches, Professors Udeozor and Ndagi pledged to support the strategic direction of university management and work closely with the vice-chancellor to ensure a harmonious and productive academic environment.