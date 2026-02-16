  • Monday, 16th February, 2026

UniAbuja Ratifies Appointment of  Udeozor, Ndagi as Deputy  VCs, Extends Sambo’s Appointment

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University, has ratified the  appointment of  Professors  Rosemary Udeozor and Muhammad Umar Ndagi as Deputy Vice-Chancellors for Academic and Administration.

Udeozor  is a professor of Educational Administration and Planning in the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education. She holds a BA Ed (1986), MEd (1988), and PhD (1995) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She joined the University of Abuja in 1995 and became a professor in 2009.

Ndagi is a  professor  of Arabic linguistics in the Department of Arabic. He holds a BEd in Islamic Studies and a PhD in Arabic from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s degree from the International Institute for Arabic Language, Khartoum, Sudan.

In a statement signed by the University’s spokesperson, Dr. Habib Yakoob, the appointments were ratified at the 82nd Extraordinary Meeting of the Council which was chaired by Sen. Olarenwaju Tejuosho on Friday 13th February 2026..

It said the two senior academics had earlier been returned unopposed for the positions at the 93rd Extraordinary Meeting of the Senate on Wednesday 11 February 2026, following the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi.

The appointments, effective from 13 February 2026, are for a period of two years in accordance with the University’s extant laws.

In their acceptance speeches, Professors Udeozor and Ndagi pledged to support the strategic direction of university management and work closely with the vice-chancellor to ensure a harmonious and productive academic environment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.