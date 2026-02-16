THISDAY Alumni Body Describes LekeeLekee Launch As Boost to Africa’s Information Sovereignty

The THISDAY Alumni Association has described the official launch of Lekeelekee social media platform by THISDAY/Arise Media Group as a major boost to Africa’s quest for information sovereignty.

In a press statement issued on behalf of the association, its President, Dr Tony Onyima, said the unveiling of LekeeLekee represents a bold and visionary step in the development of African-owned digital infrastructure at a time when much of the continent’s online conversations and data flows are controlled by foreign platforms.

According to Onyima, information sovereignty has become an urgent imperative in the digital age, as nations and regions seek greater control over their narratives, data protection frameworks, moderation standards, and the economic value generated by digital engagement.

He noted that LekeeLekee, developed by ARISE Broadcast and THISDAY Media Group, is strategically designed to reflect African realities, particularly underserved networks and communities. The platform, he said, signals a deliberate effort to build technology anchored in local contexts rather than imported assumptions.

“The launch of LekeeLekee is not merely a corporate expansion,” Onyima stated. “It is a continuation of the Group’s longstanding commitment to shaping narratives from an African perspective and ensuring that African voices are amplified rather than extracted.”

The alumni association praised the platform’s accessibility features, including its optimisation for low-bandwidth environments, as well as its community engagement tools and built-in moderation mechanisms tailored to socio-cultural contexts within Africa.

Onyima further said the initiative demonstrates Prince Nduka Obaigbena’s innovative mind and that African media institutions can transcend traditional print and broadcast models to compete meaningfully in the global digital ecosystem.

He added that LekeeLekee has the potential to catalyse innovation, retain economic value within the continent, and foster inclusive digital communities, thereby strengthening Africa’s position in the global information order.

The association urged media professionals, technologists, policymakers, and citizens across the continent to support and engage with the platform, describing it as a significant contribution to redefining digital engagement from an African standpoint.

LekeeLekee was recently unveiled as a fast, cutting-edge social media platform and super app by THISDAY/ARISE Media Group as part of its broader digital expansion strategy.

The app is now available for download and access via:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/lekeelekee/id6758582550

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lekeelekeeapp&pcampaignid=web_share

Web: https://www.lekeelekee.com

Join LekeeLekee to connect, share, and discover content with a vibrant community.