Terrorism: US Military Aircraft Deliver Ammunition to Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The United States military has delivered ammunition to Nigeria under the framework of the ongoing US–Nigeria defence pact aimed at dismantling terrorist networks operating across West Africa and the Sahel region.

The move is also meant to address the alleged targeted killings of Christians in the country.

The collaboration formed part of broader efforts by both governments to tackle insecurity.

The United States and the Nigerian government, working under the coordination of the National Security Adviser (NSA), had intensified joint measures designed to strengthen counterterrorism operations nationwide.

Reports circulating online indicated that no fewer than three US military aircraft landed in Nigeria between Thursday and Friday.

The aircraft were said to have touched down at military bases in Borno State and other locations across the North-east and North-west.

Although Nigerian military authorities have yet to issue an official confirmation, sources familiar with defence cooperation between the two countries disclosed that the aircraft conveyed military supplies intended to bolster Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

Another military source told THISDAY that he was not aware of any US military aircraft landing in Borno or elsewhere in Nigeria.

Quoting a Nigerian official, The New York Times reported that a US military aircraft landed in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday night.

The international news outlet further disclosed that the first batch of US military personnel has arrived in Nigeria, marking the commencement of a planned deployment of about 200 American intelligence analysts, advisers and trainers.

The personnel were expected to support Nigeria’s armed forces in targeted counterterrorism operations, partly focused on protecting vulnerable communities, including Christians.

Officials from both countries confirmed the development on Friday.

According to The New York Times, “Officials from both countries confirmed that the first tranche of roughly 100 American troops will steadily arrive over the weekend. On Friday evening, three planes could be seen at the base, with equipment being offloaded from one.

“These initial flights are the vanguard of what will be a stream of C-17 transport flights into three main locations across Nigeria,” a US Department of Defence official said on condition of anonymity due to operational sensitivities.

The official added that additional aircraft carrying troops and equipment were expected over the weekend, with further arrivals anticipated in the coming weeks.

It was also reported that a US Air Force C-30J military transport aircraft landed at Kaduna International Airport in north-west Nigeria after departing from Ghana.

The report suggested that the Kaduna facility could serve as a training hub for US personnel deployed to train Nigerian forces.

Security analysts say the development signaled a potential deepening of US–Nigeria security cooperation amid persistent regional security challenges.

Earlier this month, the federal government clarified reports concerning the presence of United States troops in Nigeria, stressing that their deployment was limited to intelligence support and training as part of ongoing cooperation to combat terrorism and insurgency.