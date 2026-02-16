ONDO’S MARCH TOWARDS URBANISATION  

OLU AYELA recounts the state’s blessings at 50

When Ondo State was carved out of the Western Region in 1976, the pomp and ceremony that attended the wise decision reached a crescendo. One, the old province loaded with human and natural resources could compete for the front seat in national development if well managed. Two, there was room for the development of the vast area that today constitute Ondo and Ekiti States.

Ondo State has been in the past led by military and political stalwarts including the then Commodore Olabode George, the free education maestro, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the creative genuius, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and the incumbent, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who was blessed with the opportunity to follow in the path of the virtuosos.

The recent celebration of 50 years of the state afforded the world to weigh the contributions of the incumbent governor and his impact on the people in the different districts in the sunshine state. Fortunately, as evaluators spread the measuring sticks round the state, there was no doubt that the past five decades of the state were years of growth, resilience, and collective progress. The golden jubilee celebrations, themed “Ondo State: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” showcased fond memories, the foreseeable golden future, and the state’s rich cultural heritage, intellectual depth, and pursuit of sustainable development.

Observers pointed out that the coming of Aiyedatiwa at the time he came to leadership in the state has not only engendered massive development but gyrated on bringing the people together in unity of purpose. This leapfrogging of the state to a development centre in the comity of states within the former Western Region, nay Nigeria is a testimony no one can deny. This was a crucial factor pointed out as being instrumental in shaping the anniversary celebrations, because Ondo State in particular had something to celebrate rather the pursuit of obfuscation.

Although the governor observed that the state has not attained Eureka yet, putting it succinctly that the beautiful ones were not yet born, and trusting that future development was more significant than the past 50 years, yet the celebration was upbeat and memorable. In the package was a public lecture, cultural festivals, and an awards night to honor distinguished sons and daughters of the state, including President Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Aiyedatiwa left no one in doubt about the need to learn from the past and the significance of building a stronger future where every citizen could breathe and attain their goals. He emphasized his leadership commitment to pursue knowledge-driven growth, industrial competitiveness, environmental sustainability, and digital innovation. He urged the citizens to seize opportunities for development and work towards a prosperous Ondo State.

The anniversary also afforded the charismatic, people oriented and philosophical governor to render the account of his stewardship since becoming a governor to the people. Although he called the transformative initiatives modest, Ondo State has implemented several key initiatives to drive development in every corner of the state.

One major area of this innovative leadership is the creation of alternative development agricultural scheme to divert the attention and tendency of youngsters from the growth of illicit drugs so they may join the productive elders in the production of cocoa and other cash crops. It is instructive here to point out that Ondo State is blessed with vast forests, fertile arable soil and favourable climate, the more reason a significant number of the citizens are farmers.

Ondo State is a leading cocoa producer in Nigeria, she cannot also be pushed behind in the production of kolanut, walnut and many other cash crops but the Aiyedatiwa administration has even launched the “Youth on Ridges” scheme to encourage the diversification of opportunities in the agriculture sector. Under this scheme, over 5,000 hectares have been dedicated to cocoa cultivation, and the now popular “Tomato Revolution,” which now accounts for about 40 percent of Lagos market daily supplies of the produce. Behind the scene, the state government is driving the agriculture sector with about 30 billion Naira allocated in the 2026 budget to support modern farming, smallholder farmers and improve access to credit in the sector.

Another major area of focus for this administration has been the education sector where digital education is being promoted with the creation of special science schools, teacher training and school renovation schemes being launched. The Aiyedatiwa initiative thrives on the dictum, “to be more is to know more.” Ingenuously, this scheme is being driven with a special focus on the improvement of educational infrastructure round the eighteen local government areas of the state.

In continuation of the renewed mandate of the President Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress, Governor Adedatiwa has deepened the renewed hope further through improved healthcare services delivery. A substantial effort has been made to renovate about 102 healthcare centres, upgrading of some and the expansion of the Orange Health Insurance Scheme in the state.

The government has also allocated N59.5 billion (11.4% of the budget) to improve healthcare services, including the renovation of 102 Primary Healthcare Centres and the expansion of the Orange Health Insurance Scheme.

The administration has also initiated state round infrastructural development involving completion and building critical projects in roads, power, and water supply across the state. On point is the dualisation of Igbokoda-Okitipupa-Ore road, Ikare-Akungba-Owo road, to stem the tide of rural-urban population drift and to ensure agricultural produce from within the state could get to the urban centres.

One area the Aiyedatiwa administration has won more accolades is in the promotion of peace round the state. His grassroots’ engagement with community leaders, traditional rulers, and religious leaders is excellent, especially with the expansionist and annexation drive by herders and vermins targeting the state. The state is on record a major supporter of the regional Amotekun security outfit to make the state unattractive to marauders, kidnappers and bandits.

There is no iota of doubt that the coming into governance around this time of Governor Aiyedatiwa was orchestrated by divine calculus to better the fortune of Ondo State and to rescue the state from degradation. This is attested to by dignitaries and commentators who witnessed the Golden Jubilee of the state creation and the first anniversary of the administration coming into office.

Chief Ayela, a Veteran Journalist, writes from Lagos