Nigeria Customs Targets 48-Hour Cargo Clearance, Paperless Operations by Q2 2026

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced plans to transition to fully paperless operations by the second quarter of 2026 as part of efforts to accelerate cargo clearance, reduce port delays, and improve trade facilitation across the country’s borders.

The announcement was made during the formal launch of the One-Stop-Shop (OSS) platform in Lagos, under the theme, ‘Enhancing trade facilitation through integrated risk intervention, faster clearance process and efficient dispute resolution.’

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Enforcement, Timi Bomodi, said the OSS was designed to deepen engagement with the trading community and advance Customs’ digital reform agenda.

According to Adeniyi, “The One-Stop-Shop reflects our commitment to predictable, transparent and accountable border processes that enhance investment and national competitiveness.

“Multiple checkpoints are collapsed into one decision space, with interventions that are collective, fully auditable, and aligned with institutional responsibility. The platform targets a 48-hour clearance window, lower compliance costs, stronger revenue assurance, and enhanced transparency.”

Earlier, the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, revealed that efforts to implement the OSS began several years ago but faced setbacks.

He said, “The adoption of the One-Stop-Shop started in 2018 but encountered challenges, mainly due to communication gaps. The digital platform now consolidates all risk interventions into a single interface, eliminating procedural complications and improving clearance efficiency. Niagwan also charged Customs officers to take responsibility for the system’s success, stating, “Your involvement is crucial to achieving the objectives of the One-Stop-Shop. Active participation from all teams will ensure the platform’s success.”

In a goodwill message, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, represented by a member of MAN, Segun Oshidipe, commended the Customs Service for advancing ease of doing business.

“The One-Stop-Shop represents a deliberate step to streamline procedures, reduce bottlenecks, enhance inter-agency coordination, and improve operations at ports and borders,” Oshidipe said.

Similarly, the President of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Emenike Nwokeoji, expressed strong support for the reform.

“The One-Stop-Shop will not only reduce costs but will also reduce human intervention in cargo clearance processes,” Nwokeoji said.