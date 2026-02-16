Mobereola: Charting New Course for Nigeria’s Maritime Future

Osagie Edwards highlights how strategic reforms, international partnerships, and digital innovation are transforming Nigeria’s maritime sector

When Dr. Dayo Mobereola assumed leadership of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on March 22nd 2024, he inherited a sector burdened by legacy challenges, from training backlogs and regulatory gaps to an international reputation marred by security concerns and punitive insurance premiums. Two years later, the agency is emerging as a continental leader in maritime innovation, regulatory enforcement, and global advocacy.

Through a combination of aggressive capacity development, strategic international diplomacy, and digital transformation, NIMASA is positioning Nigeria not just as a regional maritime power, but as a model for African maritime governance in the 21st century.

Building Human Capital

At the heart of NIMASA’s transformation is an unwavering commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime workforce. The agency has tackled head-on the longstanding backlog in the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP), aggressively clearing sea-time training delays that had frustrated countless aspiring maritime professionals.

In a historic first for 2025, Mobereola personally attended the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) graduation ceremony, a symbolic gesture that underscored the agency’s renewed commitment to training pipelines. This wasn’t mere ceremonial attendance; it reflected a fundamental shift in how NIMASA views its role in workforce development.

The numbers tell the story: over 235 cadets have been sent to premier maritime institutions in India and Greece for training as Licensed Deck and Engine Officers. Meanwhile, NIMASA has integrated cutting-edge technology for verifying Certificates of Competency (CoC), streamlining the seafarer licensing process and bringing it in line with international STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) requirements.

But Mobereola’s vision extends beyond external training. Recognizing that institutional excellence begins at home, NIMASA has implemented comprehensive staff welfare programs, including structured training initiatives, performance-based promotions, and reward systems designed to enhance internal professionalism and operational efficiency.

The results? Nigeria’s election to Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2026–2027 biennium, a major milestone reflecting global confidence in NIMASA’s administrative reforms and a testament to the agency’s growing international stature.

IMO Council Victory

Nigeria’s election into the IMO Council on Friday, November 28, 2025, during the IMO General Assembly in London, stands out as a defining achievement for NIMASA under Mobereola. The victory, led by the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, marked Nigeria’s triumphant return to the council after more than a decade.

Describing the outcome as a landmark endorsement of Nigeria’s maritime reforms, Dr. Oyetola credited over twelve months of intensive diplomatic shuttles, sustained advocacy, and coordinated stakeholder engagement involving NIMASA and other national institutions. He noted that Nigeria’s improved maritime security architecture and reforms in the Gulf of Guinea played a decisive role in restoring global confidence.

This attracted Presidential Commendation for the apex regulatory agency as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally commended the management of NIMASA, describing the achievement as a strong affirmation of Nigeria’s growing influence in global maritime governance.

Modernizing Maritime Labour

In June 2025, at the Day of the Seafarer celebration in Port Harcourt, the Federal Government launched the Maritime Labour E-Platform, a digital solution described by Honourable Minister Adegboyega Oyetola as a transformative tool for labour administration.

The platform represents more than technological upgrade; it’s a fundamental reimagining of how Nigeria manages its maritime workforce. Building on the success of the 2022 dockworkers registration initiative, the E-Platform creates a modern, integrated system for registering and verifying seafarers, dockworkers, employers, and other stakeholders.

“By centralizing registration and issuing secure biometric ID cards, it cuts paperwork, speeds up processing, and gives us reliable real-time data,” explained Jibril Abba, NIMASA’s Executive Director for Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services.

“This helps us meet our obligations under the Maritime Labour Convention and boosts Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global Blue Economy.” He said

The platform directly fulfills NIMASA’s statutory mandate under Section 27(1)(a) of the NIMASA Act 2007, which charges the agency with documenting and maintaining a register of every maritime worker and operator. More importantly, it aligns Nigeria with the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 often called the Seafarers’ Bill of Rights, promoting fair working conditions, health protections, and social security.

Through practical workshops in Lagos, NIMASA has been sensitizing users through hands-on demonstrations, ensuring smooth adoption across the maritime ecosystem while addressing cybersecurity concerns and planning a phased rollout strategy.

Operation Zero Tolerance

While building capacity and modernizing systems, Mobereola has simultaneously demonstrated that NIMASA has the regulatory teeth to enforce compliance. In January 2026, the agency launched “Operation Zero Tolerance for Non-Compliance”, a special enforcement initiative targeting violations of Nigerian maritime laws.

The operation, announced through a Marine Notice, puts all stakeholders on notice: ship and vessel owners, operators, managers, international and national oil companies, masters and officers, shipping companies, agents, charterers, offshore installation operators, and Free Trade Zone vessel operators must ensure full compliance with statutory requirements.

The requirements are comprehensive: proper vessel registration, valid certifications, updated ownership documentation, adherence to Cabotage provisions relating to vessel ownership, registration, manning and build, and timely payment of all statutory levies and fees.

NIMASA’s enforcement strategy is equally robust: random and targeted vessel inspections, documentation verification against agency databases, and physical and documentary compliance assessments at ports, terminals, and offshore locations.

Recognising the need for stakeholder cooperation, Mobereola granted a 30-day grace period from January 5, 2026, allowing operators to conduct self-audits and achieve voluntary compliance. But the message is clear: after the grace period expires, non-compliance will trigger vessel detention, monetary penalties, withdrawal of waivers or operational licenses, and denial of port clearance.

“We urge all stakeholders to do their part so that together, we can build on the gains of previous regulatory achievements—enhanced safety, a secure maritime environment, and sustainable utilisation of our marine resources,” Mobereola emphasised.

Building for the Future

Mobereola understands that regulatory excellence and human capacity mean little without the physical infrastructure to support a modern maritime industry. In November 2025, NIMASA accredited 27 registered shipyards for operation in Nigeria, significantly boosting local ship repair and maintenance capacity.

More ambitious still is the ongoing effort to operationalize the N50 billion Modular Floating Dock at its Apapa base. Expected to serve as a major hub for both seafarer training and ship repairs, the facility represents the kind of large-scale infrastructure investment Nigeria’s maritime sector desperately needs.

Recognizing that government alone cannot shoulder such capital-intensive development, Mobereola has championed the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. During a courtesy visit with Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mobereola made the case forcefully.

“Due to the capital-intensive nature of the maritime sector, government cannot solely fund the sector, considering the required infrastructure,” he noted, charging the ICRC to help develop PPP-based business models attractive to both domestic and international private sector investors.

The ICRC Director General during the meeting concurred, saying that “There is no time to waste; our country needs lots of funding for infrastructure, and we need to create an enabling environment for activities to thrive.”

War Risk Insurance Campaign

Perhaps nowhere is Mobereola’s international advocacy more visible or more consequential for Nigeria’s maritime economy than in the campaign against war risk insurance (WRI) premiums.

Despite investing billions in maritime security and effectively eliminating piracy in Nigerian waters through the Deep Blue Project, Nigeria continues to be classified as a high-risk zone by international insurers. The result? Punitive WRI premiums that make Nigerian ports less competitive, drive up costs for importers and consumers, and unfairly penalize a country that has fulfilled its security obligations.

Under directives from Minister Oyetola, Mobereola has taken Nigeria’s case to the world. In a major diplomatic move, he engaged Chatham House, meeting with Dr. Alex Vines, Director of the Africa Programme, who agreed to escalate the matter to the United Nations.

NIMASA has also engaged the world’s major shipping organizations: BIMCO (Baltic and International Maritime Council), the world’s largest shipping association; the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS); INTERCARGO (International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners); and INTERTANKO (International Association of Independent Tanker Owners).

In these discussions, Mobereola has emphasized a simple but powerful argument: Nigeria has invested billions in maritime security, yet continues to be unfairly penalized. The global shipping community must recognize the country’s improved security status and remove the unjustified WRI premiums.

The response has been encouraging. Stinne Taiger Ivø, Deputy Secretary General of BIMCO, acknowledged Nigeria’s progress and stated that shipowners should take the lead in pushing for lower premiums. Zhou Xianyong of INTERCARGO assured NIMASA of support in Nigeria’s campaign to be delisted from war risk insurance premium zones.

Most recently, NIMASA met with a Danish delegation led by Kristin Skov-Spilling, Chief Technical Advisor from the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging Denmark to advocate for premium reductions. The strategic logic is clear: Denmark has a significant interest in Maersk Line, which contributes over 15 per cemt of the country’s GDP. If Denmark exerts pressure on Maersk, other shipping companies will likely follow suit.

The stakes are enormous. Reducing WRI premiums is critical for Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade, encouraging more international commerce, attracting foreign investment, and strengthening Nigeria’s position as a leading blue economy player.

Setting the African Standard

While fighting for Nigeria’s commercial interests, Mobereola has simultaneously positioned the country as a leader in maritime environmental stewardship. At COP 30 in Belém, Brazil, NIMASA showcased a pioneering Public-Private Partnership model for African maritime decarbonization with the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime Continuous Emissions Monitoring System.

“NIMASA has been at the forefront of coordinated efforts in advancing the IMO energy transition strategies through digital innovation that is expected to transform ambition into measurable progress,” explained Dr. Oma Ofodile, Director of Marine Environment Management, representing Mobereola at the event.

The journey to COP 30 demonstrates NIMASA’s sustained commitment to climate leadership:

At COP 28, NIMASA launched the call for an African Coalition to achieve IMO greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategies.

At COP 29, the agency presented its efforts toward establishing a verifiable Nigerian maritime emissions inventory, developed in collaboration with University College London’s research group.

At COP 30, NIMASA formally presented the Nigerian Maritime Continuous Emissions Monitoring System, showcasing tangible progress in advancing IMO energy transition strategies.

Roel Hoeders, representing the IMO Secretary General, commended NIMASA “for putting together the novel session to deepen discussion and provide a strategic outlook on how Africa can navigate the challenges of shipping energy transition.”

The initiative aligns Nigeria with the Paris Agreement’s Global Goal on Adaptation and positions the country at the forefront of the global maritime industry’s decarbonization efforts.

Championing Seafarer Rights

Mobereola has been equally vigorous in championing the rights and welfare of maritime workers on international platforms. At the 5th ILO Special Tripartite Committee meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, Minister Oyetola (represented by Mobereola) led Nigeria’s endorsement of amendments to eight codes of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006.

The amendments cover critical protections: discrimination protections, identification of seafarers as key workers, enhanced access to shore-based welfare, provisions addressing shipboard violence, harassment and bullying, and improved accommodation and recreational facilities onboard.

But Nigeria went beyond mere endorsement. At the 353rd session of the ILO Governing Body in March 2025, Mobereola delivered a passionate address advocating for the formal designation of seafarers as key workers—a recognition with profound practical implications.

“We recognise that the world’s economy depends heavily on seafarers and maritime professionals who operate vessels, facilitate port operations, and ensure the seamless movement of goods across international waters,”

“However, these key workers often face labour rights challenges, including unfair employment conditions, restricted mobility, and lack of access to adequate welfare provisions, issues that were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Mobereola stated. Formal designation as key workers would ensure legal protection under both ILO and IMO conventions, guaranteed priority access to medical care, vaccines, and mobility rights during public health crises, and fair treatment in labor contracts compliant with the MLC 2006.

Domestically, NIMASA’s commitment to worker welfare was demonstrated in 2025 through facilitation of a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and shipping companies, establishing clear working conditions and a reviewed minimum wage framework—concrete actions backing up international advocacy.

Security Partnerships

Nigeria’s improved maritime security, the foundation for everything from insurance premium reductions to increased trade, rests on robust partnerships between NIMASA and security agencies.

When the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, paid a working visit to NIMASA in Lagos, he acknowledged Mobereola’s efforts in implementing national and international frameworks that bolster maritime safety and security. The Navy Chief called for renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations, emphasizing the critical role of inter-agency collaboration.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command (FOC-WNC), Rear Admiral Abdullahi Mustapha, made this call during a familiarization visit to NIMASA Headquarters, where he also acknowledged the gains recorded from NIMASA’s longstanding partnership with the Nigerian Navy.

In a similar visit in January 2026, Rear Admiral Mustapha, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command on a courtesy visit to the agency noted that “the longstanding and unwavering partnership NIMASA has maintained with the Nigerian Navy has culminated in the current tranquility being witnessed within the Nigerian maritime domain, and it is a clear testament to the strength of this partnership.”

The FOC West further stated that enhanced information sharing through the integration of NIMASA’s C4i Centre with the Navy’s Falcon Eye system has significantly improved security within the nation’s maritime domain.

In a development with significant implications for port security, NDLEA Chairman Brigadier General Buba Marwa visited NIMASA seeking the agency’s inclusion in the Deep Blue Project to combat drug trafficking through maritime channels.

“Recent seizures of illicit drugs transported through Lagos ports underscore the need for joint efforts to secure our ports,” Marwa noted. “Within the NDLEA, we have established a Marine Command to focus on this emerging threat. We propose close collaboration between this unit and NIMASA, particularly through the Deep Blue Project.”

The international community has taken notice. The United States Coast Guard, following assessment visits to the Dangote Port, Lekki Free Trade Zones, and private facilities operated by Matrix and Julius Berger in Warri, delivered remarkable praise.

“Nigeria’s compliance with the ISPS Code ranks amongst the best globally,” stated Joe Prince Larson, who led the USCG assessment team. “There is a clear and deep understanding on the implementation of the ISPS Code in Nigeria, with the level of compliance observed to be at par with some of the best maritime nations globally.”

The USCG assessments are part of a three-year plan to provide actionable insights toward lifting the Condition of Entry placed on vessels departing Nigeria for the United States, a development that would significantly boost Nigeria’s maritime trade.

Even naval officers from 20 countries participating in the Siren Course aboard the French vessel LHD TONNERRE made a port call in Lagos specifically to visit NIMASA’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) Center.

Led by Colonel Stéphane Oseo, Defence Attaché at the French Embassy, the delegation described the collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA as “a model partnership worthy of study, particularly for its effectiveness in enhancing security coordination in the Gulf of Guinea.”

Unlocking the Cabotage Fund

One of the most persistent frustrations in Nigerian maritime has been the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) established to support indigenous ship owners but plagued by disbursement bottlenecks.

Under Mobereola’s leadership, NIMASA has made significant progress in removing these obstacles, with meaningful disbursement to indigenous ship owners anticipated for 2026.

The agency on 21st January demonstrated its commitment to disbursement of the fund with the Commissioning of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) Application Portal for shipowners.

Combined with the November 2025 accreditation of 27 shipyards for operation in Nigeria, these developments create an ecosystem where Nigerian ship owners can both finance vessel acquisition and access local repair and maintenance services.

The Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has taken note. During a working visit to NIMASA, SOAN President Sonny Eja commended the agency’s reforms and reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to partnership, particularly in fleet expansion.

Management Restructuring

Recognising that effective external partnerships require internal organizational strength, Mobereola announced a strategic redeployment of management staff in 2025 to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

The exercise affected 56 management staff and aimed to strengthen inter-departmental collaboration and inject new energy into the system. Key appointments included Hajia Moji Jimoh as Director of Administration and Human Resources, Aishatu Jidda as Director of Planning, Research and Data Management Services, and Gloria Anyasodo as Director of Cabotage Services, among others.

“The redeployment reflects deliberate efforts to rejig operations, foster synergy among departments, and drive sustainable maritime development in Nigeria,” Mobereola explained.

The 2025 Customer Service Week was similarly leveraged to strengthen internal customer service structures and responsiveness across NIMASA’s nationwide offices, unglamorous work, perhaps, but essential to translating policy vision into on-the-ground service delivery.

A Vision Aligned with Global Goals

Underlying all of NIMASA’s initiatives under Mobereola is alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 17: “Partnerships for the Goals.” This framework emphasizes collaboration between governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations to achieve broader sustainable development objectives.

NIMASA’s partnerships with the IMO, the Nigerian government, private sector players, and international organizations create what Mobereola envisions as “a conducive environment for the growth of maritime trade, job creation, and technological innovation”, one that drives economic growth while ensuring environmental protection and social inclusivity.

The Danish partnership for enhanced maritime security, the collaboration with University College London on emissions monitoring, the engagement with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission on PPP models, the coordination with the Navy and NDLEA on security, all reflect this partnership-centered approach.

Sustainig the Momentum

As NIMASA moves into 2026, the foundations laid by Mobereola’s reforms create both opportunities and obligations. Operation Zero Tolerance will test whether the maritime community embraces voluntary compliance or requires enforcement action. The anticipated CVFF disbursements and the recently commissioned application portal will determine whether financial empowerment translates into actual fleet expansion.

The war risk insurance campaign will reveal whether international advocacy yields concrete commercial benefits.

The operationalization of the Modular Floating Dock, the continued rollout of the Maritime Labour E-Platform, the implementation of MLC amendments, Nigeria’s performance in its IMO Council Category C seat—all represent works in progress whose ultimate impact remains to be seen.

What’s undeniable is that under Mobereola’s leadership, NIMASA has transformed from a reactive regulatory body into a proactive driver of maritime development. The agency that once struggled with training backlogs and compliance gaps now presents emissions monitoring systems at UN climate conferences, advocates for African shipping interests at Chatham House, and earns praise from the U.S. Coast Guard for world-class port security.

“I must express my happiness at the positive feedback we have received, as it serves as reward for the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of the sector, and the work of the Agency, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, to ensure international standards are adhered to.” Mobereola said following the USCG assessment,

Yet Mobereola consistently frames success not as individual or institutional achievement, but as collective responsibility. Whether urging stakeholders to support Operation Zero Tolerance compliance, calling on the international community to recognize Nigeria’s security improvements, or advocating for seafarer rights at ILO meetings, his message remains constant: Nigeria’s maritime future depends on sustained partnership, rigorous standards, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

As Nigeria positions itself as a leading blue economy player in Africa and globally, the maritime sector’s transformation under NIMASA serves as both blueprint and bellwether. If Mobereola and his team can sustain the momentum they’ve built, converting international recognition into commercial advantage, regulatory framework into operational reality, and policy vision into measurable impact, Nigeria’s maritime sector may finally fulfill its longstanding promise as an engine of national development.