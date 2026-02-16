Inflation Drops to 15.10%

James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodities further eased to 15.10 per cent in January compared to 15.15 per cent in December 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

Year-on-year, headline inflation stood at 12.51per cent compared to 27.61 per cent in January 2025.

Month-on-month, headline inflation stood at -2.88 per cent in January compared to 0.54 per cent in December.

Food inflation stood at 8.89 per cent, year-on-year, from 29.63 per cent in January 2025.

Month-on-month, the food index was -6.02 per cent compared to -0.36 per cent in December.

The NBS attributed the decline in food inflation to the rate of decrease in the average prices of water yam, eggs, green peas, groundnut oil, soya beans, palm oil, maize, guinea corn, beans, beef, melon, unshelled, cassava tuber, and cowpeas among others.

However, core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produces and energy, stood at 17.72 per cent year on year in January 2026 compared to 25.27 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025. Month-on-month, the core index stood at 1.69 per cent compared to 0.58 per cent in the preceding month.