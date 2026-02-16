FCT Polls: I’ll Ensure Defeat for Candidates Not Supporting Tinubu,  Wike Vows

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he would ensure that any candidate not supporting President Bola Tinubu did not win in the FCT Area Councils’ election, scheduled for February 21.

Wike said this weekend in Abuja, during Senator Sandy Onor’s 60th birthday celebration, adding that he owed nobody any apology on his stand.

The minister reiterated that he would only queue behind whoever supports the reelection of the president, irrespective of political affiliation.

“We have the FCT Area Council election coming up on February 21 and I have a duty to support any candidate that supports President Tinubu to win.

“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate that is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology on my stand,” Wike said.

He described the celebrant as a credible ally, a trustworthy friend and good brother.

“I will continue to be with you and work with you, because I know even if I am not alive today, you will not abandon my family,” Wike said of Onor, a Professor of History.

Former governor of Benue State, Mr Samuel Otom, who stood in for the Chairman of the Occasion and former governor of Abia State and Ambassador designate, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, described Onor as an icon, great Nigerian, and man who had prepared himself and fit for leadership.

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, described the celebrant as a courageous and intelligent man.

“I love Senator Sandy Onor because he is not one of those who stigmatise the constitution as a product of the military. He is a courageous and intelligent man.”

Prof. Dave Imbua, while presenting a Festschrift, a book written by scholars in honour of the celebrant, said Onor has remained a notable historian among academics.

In his remarks, the celebrant said he had realised in his 60th year that it was good to be a man of excellence and a man of character, adding that hard work pays.

Onor, however, said, “everything becomes insignificant if the finger of God is absent.”